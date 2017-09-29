Head into the Weekend Getting Broadwaysted with Nicholas Barasch and Clarke Thorell

This week, kick off your weekend with a special new episode with SHE LOVES ME star Nicholas Barasch and the original Corny Collins Clarke Thorell!

These talented men are gearing up for the concert "54 Sings Rufus Wainwright" at 54 Below so we share some vanilla ice cream (we brought them Vanilllllaaaaaaa I-IIIIIIIIce Cream!) and a lot of laughs! Nicholas talks about his SHE LOVES ME experience and playing the lead in the Encores! concert production of BIG RIVER and Clarke spills about his time with the "nicest kids in town" in HAIRSPRAY.

Game Master Kimberly predicts Clarke and Nick's futures with the MASH-style "Gypsy ROBE" and then leads us all in a round of Lights of Broadway Show Cards "Go fish!" We have a blast with our two new #FriendsOfTheShow, so listen in and be sure to get your tickets to see these talented gentlemen in the October 1st concert "54 Sings Rufus Wainwright!"

https://54below.com/events/54-sings-rufus-wainwright/

Listen to the episode here:

About Nicholas : Nicholas Barasch made his Broadway debut in the 2009 revival of West Side Story. He has also appeared on Broadway in the revivals of The Mystery of Edwin Drood and She Loves Me and performed in the 2010 World Premiere of the musical Leap of Faith in Los Angeles. Nicholas also starred in the Encores! concert production of Big River. Follow Nicholas @NickBarasch

About Clarke : Clarke Thorell has starred on Broadway as the original Corny Collins in the Tony-winning musical Hairspray, as Rooster in Annie, and as Harry Bright in Mamma Mia! Some of his other stage credits include Titanic, The Who's Tommy, Lone Star Love, Floyd Collins, Saturday Night, and Satellites. Most recently, he was seen on Broadway in the 2016 revival of The Front Page opposite Nathan Lane, John Goodman, Holland Taylor, Sherie Rene Scott, and John Slattery. Follow Clarke @ClarkeThorell

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

