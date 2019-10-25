Hayden Tee's 'Smell of Rebellion' Single Now Available for Streaming

Broadway Records announced today that a first listen track of the song SMELL OF REBELLION from the upcoming album Hayden Tee: Face to Face is now be available to stream on SoundCloud. The release celebrates Tee's recent Broadway World Best Long Running West End Show Performer award nomination for his portrayal of Miss Trunchbull in the West End production of Matilda The Musical. The full album will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 8, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

Hayden Tee, the New Zealand performer The Sydney Herald proclaimed "a definite star" and acclaimed for his work on Broadway, London's West End, Australia and beyond, releases his first album dedicated to musical theatre. "Face to Face" features songs from his starring roles in Matilda the Musical, Les Misérables, 1776, and expands his repertoire with songs by Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Guettel, Kander & Ebb and more. Arranged by Nigel Ubrihien, backed by a symphony orchestra, and featuring a duet with John Owen-Jones, "Face To Face" is a sumptuous celebration of musical theatre.

Hayden Tee is an acclaimed performer, makeup artist and recording artist in theatre, concert and cabaret throughout New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the United Kingdom and the USA. Hayden is best known for his award-winning portrayal of Javert in the Australian, Broadway, West End and Dubai productions of Les Misérables. Some of Hayden's other credits include Matilda (Miss Trunchbull - West End) and Les Misérables (Marius - West End), and international productions such as Take Me Out, South Pacific, Little Women, Titanic, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Songs For a New World and Dead Man Walking, Jekyll and Hyde, Being Earnest, 1776, Into The Woods, My Fair Lady, Camelot and Peter Pan. Hayden's previous albums "Hayden Tee" and "Generation whY?" are available on iTunes.

www.haydentee.com





