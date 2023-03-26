Harriet Robinson to Star in MY STELLAR PERFORMANCE, BUT I DIGRESS in April

Acclaimed actress, Harriet Robinson (National Theatre's Sweet Bird of Youth) will make a triumphant return to theatre with the debut of her one-person play, "My Stellar Performance, But I Digress!" written and performed by Ms. Robinson, with comedian Allison Deller adding her voice to various characters throughout Harriet's life, was adapted and is directed by award-winning director Jonathan S. Cerullo (The Boys from Syracuse, Windywoo, Big Apple Circus).

Performances will take place on April 15th at 3pm and 5:30pm at Pearl Studios, Studio 406.

The presentation is being produced by JSCTheatricals LLC in association with Harriet Robinson Productions.

Reuniting after 40 years Harriet, Jonathan, and Allison are all graduates and alumni of Emerson College and are thrilled to be working together again.

Joining this trio will be Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), serving as Assistant to the Director, and reading the role of Oliver, the British Stage Manager.

Sound Design by Peter Brucker (Hip Hop Cinderella) and videography by Matt Gurren (Rio Uphill).

My Stellar Performance, But I Digress! is a poignant, one-person satirical play based on the life of the actress, the mother, the wife, and the daughter, Harriet Robinson trying to thrive with all life's delicious and atrocious adventures. The angst of two teenagers, and the husband's infatuation with his rock and roll history, make for an enchanting journey.

Starring Harriet Robinson

with Allison Deller

FREE ADMISSION

Click here for reservations.