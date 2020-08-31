Harriet Harris to Star in Virtual Reading of New Play ELEANOR, Presented by Barrington Stage Company

ELEANOR will be presented on September 4th and 5th.

Barrington Stage Company will present a virtual reading of Eleanor, a new play about Eleanor Roosevelt, by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain (Off-Broadway and BSC's Freud's Last Session) and starring Tony Award winner Harriet Harris (BSC's The Royal Family of Broadway, Sweeney Todd; Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella).



Eleanor, directed by Henry Stram (Broadway's Titanic, Network), will be filmed at the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage on September 2 without an audience, and will be available to stream on September 4 and 5 at 7:30 pm ET. Tickets ($15) can be ordered from OvationTix and a link will then be sent to the ticket holder within 24 hours of the scheduled performance.



Eleanor brings to life Eleanor Roosevelt, the most influential First Lady the world has ever seen. From her "Ugly Duckling" upbringing to her unorthodox marriage to Franklin, Eleanor puts her controversial life, loves and passions on the stage.

