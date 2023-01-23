Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign

Equity general secretary Paul W. Fleming has stated that, if necessary, the union is prepared to go on strike if their needs are not met.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, with other improvements to their working life.

Equity revealed that two thirds (61%) of West End members have considered leaving the industry due to terms, conditions and/or pay in the last three years - running the serious risk of a talent drain to the UK's renowned live entertainment sector, especially when more money can be earnt in TV and film.

Meanwhile 45% of West End members have a second job, with almost half who say they do (48%) reporting that this is because their West End pay doesn't cover their living expenses.

Equity has requested the pay raise and other improvements to their working lives to the Society of Lodon Theatre, which represents West End producers and engagers. Equity general secretary Paul W. Fleming has stated that, if necessary, the union is prepared to go on strike.

Waddingham and the cast of Hamilton took to social media to support the movement. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, and the West End casts of The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.

Other West End performers, including Caroline Sheen and Ciarán Joyce, have shared personal experiences, with Joyce revealing that while working as an understudy in Les Miserables in the West End in 2019, he only received £8 if he went on.

The campaign asks for a new agreement that will run for two years from April 2023 until April 2025. Read the changes Equity are seeking to the West End Agreement here.



