Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, with other improvements to their working life.

Equity revealed that two thirds (61%) of West End members have considered leaving the industry due to terms, conditions and/or pay in the last three years - running the serious risk of a talent drain to the UK's renowned live entertainment sector, especially when more money can be earnt in TV and film.

Meanwhile 45% of West End members have a second job, with almost half who say they do (48%) reporting that this is because their West End pay doesn't cover their living expenses.

Equity has requested the pay raise and other improvements to their working lives to the Society of Lodon Theatre, which represents West End producers and engagers. Equity general secretary Paul W. Fleming has stated that, if necessary, the union is prepared to go on strike.

Waddingham and the cast of Hamilton took to social media to support the movement. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, and the West End casts of The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.

Wages are quite frankly insulting across the board in West End Theatre and always have been. #StandUpFor17 It shouldn't be a fruitless labour of love. I STAND WITH YOU AND THEN SOME! https://t.co/Nx0QtRelgA - Hannah Waddingham. (@hanwaddingham) January 21, 2023

We #StandUpFor17 with @EquityUK let's make the industry we love and adore, one we can afford to stay in, financially, physically and mentally. pic.twitter.com/8hemltVm28 - Jason Leigh Winter (he/him) (@jaseleigh) January 20, 2023

People at the bottom of the pile are just not getting a fair suck at the sauce bottle...



Miriam Margolyes has pledged to #StandUpFor17.



Will you? pic.twitter.com/AzdHuTThfy - Equity (@EquityUK) January 21, 2023

I definitely #standupfor17 @EquityUK's proposed West End agreement.

Performers and stage management working at the top of their game in the West End should not have to work a 2nd job. It's totally absurd. It makes no sense to have a tired and resentful work force. - Gina Beck (@Gina_Beck) January 19, 2023

Other West End performers, including Caroline Sheen and Ciarán Joyce, have shared personal experiences, with Joyce revealing that while working as an understudy in Les Miserables in the West End in 2019, he only received £8 if he went on.

In case there are young covers out there who believe £40 is enough, just know that figure is EXACTLY what I was paid in 1997 for being second cover Sandy in Grease at the Cambridge Theatre. Yes, I am that old. Yes, you are NOT being paid enough.#StandUpFor17 - ?Caroline Sheen? (@SheenCaroline) January 21, 2023

I once understudied a part in a show about a French uprising (a few people have seen it). The part was classed as 'featured ensemble' by the company. If I went on, I got £8.

EIGHT POUNDS! This was in the West End, in 2019. @EquityUK #StandUpFor17 https://t.co/lDrvajFPUH - Ciarán Joyce (He/Him) (@MrCDPJoyce) January 22, 2023

The campaign asks for a new agreement that will run for two years from April 2023 until April 2025. Read the changes Equity are seeking to the West End Agreement here.