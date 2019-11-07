Handbell Ringers To Serenade “Gingerbread Wars” Bakers & Hallmark Channel Holiday Movie Stars At CHRISTMAS CON

It will be a LIVE Hallmark Channel moment for Global Bronze Productions select 30 handbell ringers, who were chosen to serenade the finalists in the 1st Annual Gingerbread Wars at the 1st Christmas Con ever - https://thats4entertainment.com/christmascon/

Organized by That's4Entertainment and sponsored by The Hallmark Channel, the three-day festive Christmas Con event will be held at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison from November 8th to the 10th.

On Sunday, November 10 at 1 pm, Global Bronze Productions Music Director Neesa Hart will conduct artists from The Stafford Regional Handbell Society (Fredericksburg, VA), Philadelphia Handbell Ensemble (Southeastern, PA), St. Mary's Church (Chelmsford, MA) and St. John The Evangelist Parish (Chelmsford, MA) in a concert of these joyful holiday favorites:

• Deck the Halls

• Jolly Old St. Nicholas

• Jingle Bells

• Here We Come a Caroling

• We Wish You a Merry Christmas

While the handbells ring on, Celebrity Guests Lacey Chabert, Ryan Paevey and Nikki DeLoach will judge "best of the Gingerbread Houses" and Host Jonathan Bennett will award $1,000 to the winner.

Coincidentally, "Gingerbread Wars" Judge Chabert happens to be the star of Global Bronze Productions Founder and General Director Julia Falkenburg's favorite Hallmark Christmas movie: A Royal Christmas, which initially aired in 2014 - https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/a-royal-christmas/videos

Falkenburg, who recently became engaged, recapped the film by saying: "The story is simple: girl meets boy, girl and boy fall in love and start dating, girl finds out boy is a prince, girl goes home to meet the family for Christmas and has the impossible task of convincing the queen she is good enough to date her son! As expected love of course prevails, but to this day I will still cry if I watch this movie. Allison Keene from The Hollywood Reporter said it best: {The film is} "one part Cinderella, two parts The Princess Diaries, a dash of Wills and Kate, and a pinch of 'win a trip to Downton Abbey.'"

Founded by Julia Falkenburg, Global Bronze Productions is a New York City-based concert production company dedicated to organizing sensational performances of handbell music for audiences and renowned venues across the globe. Striving to bring together respected artists from around the world, Global Bronze Productions is pivotal in curating an exciting and expanding community that celebrates a huge variety of handbell literature. https://www.globalbronzeproductions.com/





