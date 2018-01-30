Hal's Greatest Hits! PRINCE OF BROADWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording to Be Released 4/20

Ghostlight Records celebrates Hal Prince's historic 90th Birthday today with the announcement that the label will release PRINCE OF BROADWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording in physical, digital and streaming formats on Friday, April 20.

The Broadway premiere of PRINCE OF BROADWAY - a musical celebration highlighting the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince - was produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer), by special arrangement with Gorgeous Entertainment (Kumiko Yoshii, President; Michael Wolk, CEO). The recording is produced by Jason Robert Brown and four-time Emmy Award winner Jeffrey Lesser, and executive produced by Kumiko Yoshii for Gorgeous Entertainment.

When PRINCE OF BROADWAY opened earlier this season, Variety raved "the Best 16 shows on Broadway are all playing in one theatre in this sumptuous show celebrating Harold Prince's fabulous career." Newsday called it "a cast of Broadway powerhouses in a show musical theater buffs will eat up." PRINCE OF BROADWAY ran from August 24 to October 29, 2017 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The cast of PRINCE OF BROADWAY features Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Full Monty), two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).

PRINCE OF BROADWAY includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a staggering 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals - who has brought together six decades of magical moments to create a new theatrical event, PRINCE OF BROADWAY.

This thrilling musical includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

The producers wish to express their admiration and gratitude to the authors of the shows that appeared in PRINCE OF BROADWAY: George Abbott, Lee Adams, Richard Adler, Mike Batt, Robert Benton, Leonard Bernstein, Richard Pike Bissell, Jerry Bock, Jason Robert Brown, Cy Coleman, Betty Comden, Fred Ebb, George Furth, James Goldman, Adolph Green, Oscar Hammerstein II, Sheldon Harnick, Charles Hart, John Kander, Jerome Kern, Arthur Laurents, Andrew Lloyd Webber,Joe Masteroff, Terrence McNally, David Newman, Tim Rice, Jerry Ross, Robert Russell, Stephen Sondheim, Joseph Stein, Richard Stilgoe, Charles Strouse,Alfred Uhry, Douglass Wallop, Hugh Wheeler.

The creative team for PRINCE OF BROADWAY features Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (scenic and projection design), six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (hair and wig design), Angelina Avallone (makeup design), Fred Lassen (music director), Tara Rubin Casting (casting), and Tony Award winner Jeffrey Seller (creative consultant).

Additional funding for MTC's production of PRINCE OF BROADWAY was generously provided by The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, and Kumiko Yoshii. The world premiere production of Prince of Broadway was produced by Umeda Arts Theater Co., Ltd., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc., and Amuse Inc. in Japan on October 23, 2015.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney;Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

"PRINCE OF BROADWAY" - TRACK LIST

1. Overture

2. Heart (Damn Yankees)

3. Something's Coming (Intro)/Tonight (West Side Story)

4. Tonight at Eight (She Loves Me)

5. Will He Like Me? (She Loves Me)

6. You've Got Possibilities (It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman)

7. The Right Girl (Follies)

8. If I Were A Rich Man (Fiddler on the Roof)

9. Cabaret (Cabaret)

10. So What? (Cabaret)

11. Company Prelude (Company)

12. Ladies Who Lunch (Company)

13. Being Alive (Company)

14. Don't Cry For Me, Argentina (Evita)

15. Ol' Man River (Show Boat)

16. Now You Know (Merrily We Roll Along)

17. This Is Not Over Yet (Parade)

18. Dressing Them Up (Kiss of the Spider Woman)

19. The Worst Pies in London (Sweeney Todd)

20. Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again (The Phantom of the Opera)

21. Music of the Night (The Phantom of the Opera)

22. Do the Work (Jason Robert Brown - Original Song)

Gorgeous Entertainment INC. is a New York-based theater and special event Production Company, founded in 1997 by Kumiko Yoshii and Michael Wolk. Theatrical producing credits include Pacific Overtures (Roundabout Theatre Company/Studio 54, 4 Tony nominations), The Fantasticks (West End), Big River (US National Tour and Tokyo), The Producers (Tokyo), The Sound Of Music (Tokyo), A Class Act (Broadway and Tokyo), Up In The Air (Kennedy Center), Kafka on the Shore (Lincoln Center Festival), The Temple of Golden Pavilion (Lincoln Center Festival), Musashi (Lincoln Center Festival), Modern Noh Plays (Lincoln Center Festival) and Macbeth (BAM). Recent projects include the Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway (Manhattan Theatre Club/Samuel J. Friedman Theatre), and its world premiere in Japan (Tokyo and Osaka) in 2015. Since 2007, Gorgeous has produced Japan Day @ Central Park, an annual event designed by the Japanese community of New York to promote a deeper understanding of Japanese culture. Other special event credits include the Asian Artists & Concert's orchestral performance at the U.N. and the "Spirit of the East - Beauty of the Landscape," an exhibition commemorating the U.N.'s 60th anniversary.

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K- Boom/Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Other notable releases include cast recordings for 2017 Tony nominee Falsettos, 2016 Tony nominees Bright Star and She Loves Me and 2015 Tony nominee Something Rotten! as well as Disney's Newsies. The label has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Adam Pascal, Lea DeLaria, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with David Yazbek, Michael John LaChiusa and Michael Friedman, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The label recently became part of the new Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

www.GhostlightRecords.com

