Hal Prince and Jason Robert Brown to Celebrate PRINCE OF BROADWAY Cast Album Release at Barnes and Noble

Ghostlight Records will celebrate the release of PRINCE OF BROADWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording with an exclusive in-store event at Barnes & Noble on Friday, June 1 at 7:00 PM. PRINCE OF BROADWAY is a musical celebration highlighting the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Hal Prince. Mr. Prince will appear at the event in conversation with three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown, who co-produced the album and provided new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision for the show. In addition to a CD signing, members of the original cast will perform musical highlights. The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side. Priority seating will be offered to customers who purchase the CD at the B&N Upper East Side store. Please call (212) 369-2180 for details.

PRINCE OF BROADWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording is currently available in physical, digital and streaming formats. The 16-page CD booklet includes color production photography and liner notes by Hal Prince and book writer David Thompson. The Broadway premiere of PRINCE OF BROADWAY was produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer), by special arrangement with Gorgeous Entertainment (Kumiko Yoshii, President; Michael Wolk, CEO). The recording is produced by Jason Robert Brown and four-time Emmy Award winner Jeffrey Lesser, and executive produced by Kumiko Yoshii for Gorgeous Entertainment.

When PRINCE OF BROADWAY opened earlier this season, Variety raved "the Best 16 shows on Broadway are all playing in one theatre in this sumptuous show celebrating Harold Prince's fabulous career." Newsday called it "a cast of Broadway powerhouses in a show musical theater buffs will eat up." PRINCE OF BROADWAY ran from August 24 to October 29, 2017 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The cast of PRINCE OF BROADWAY features Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Full Monty), two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).

PRINCE OF BROADWAY includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a staggering 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

This thrilling musical includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

The creative team for PRINCE OF BROADWAY features Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (scenic and projection design), six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (hair and wig design), Angelina Avallone (makeup design), Fred Lassen (music director), Tara Rubin Casting (casting), and Tony Award winner Jeffrey Seller (creative consultant).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

