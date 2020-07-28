HUNTER@HOME Announces New Programming, 'The Nazi Menace: Hitler, Churchill, Roosevelt, Stalin and the Road to War'
Members of the Hunter College community from across the globe are invited to tune in to the virtual series Hunter@Home, which presents lectures, readings, and discussions covering a wide range of topics as opportunities to thrive and learn in moments that can provide relief. Tune in to the next installment of Hunter@Home, The Nazi Menace: Hitler, Churchill, Roosevelt, Stalin and the Road to War, via Zoom on Tuesday, August 11, at 1:00 P.M.
Hunter@Home events take place via livestream with new topics available every week through this ongoing initiative encouraging colleagues and friends to stay up to date on major issues and in touch with one another during a time of social distancing as the Hunter community stays home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. After the livestreams end, recorded programs are available to view on "Hunter on Demand".
Viewers will join Professor Benjamin Hett as he guides us through his book, "The Nazi Menace,"and looks behind the scenes in Berlin, London, Moscow, and Washington, revealing the unsettled politics within each country while in conversation with Charles Taylor, author of "Opening Wednesday at a Theater or Drive-In Near You: The Shadow Cinema of the American '70s." Together the two authors will explore the story of the worldwide crisis of democracy,allowing viewers to see both the past and present in a new way. The event will be followed by a live Q&A.
Zoom links for Hunter@Home programming are shared with attendees after they RSVP. Reservations for the event can be made here.
DETAILS:
EVENT: The Nazi Menace: Hitler, Churchill, Roosevelt, Stalin and the Road to War
DATE: August 11, 2020
TIME: 1:00 P.M.
RSVP LINK: https://bit.ly/Hunter-at-Home-8-11-20
