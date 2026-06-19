HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Welcome Aniya Thompson as Martha Dunnstock in Off-Broadway Debut

Aniya Thompson will join the cast of Heathers the Musical on Wednesday, July 8, making her Off Broadway debut in the role of Martha Dunnstock. She replaces original cast member Erin Morton, who plays her final performance on Monday, July 6. Morton was nominated for 2026 Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Awards for her performance. Joining the cast with her is actor Daniel DiPinto.

As previously announced, Ava DeMary (Broadway: Billy Elliot: The Musical, Evita, Matilda) and Tony Award nominee Jeanette Bayardelle (Broadway: & Juliet, Girl From the North Country, Hair, The Color Purple) will also join the cast of Heathers The Musical on Wednesday, June 24. DeMary will play the role of Heather McNamara, and Bayardelle will play Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom. Current cast members Elizabeth Teeter will play her final performance as Heather McNamara on Sunday, June 21, and Lisa Ann Walter will play her final performance as Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom on Monday, June 22.

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue's 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. The production recently extended its run for the third time, and is now playing through September 6, 2026. Tickets are available at heathersmusical.com.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody.

Heathers currently stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer; John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Zan Berube as Heather Chandler; Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara through June 21, with Ava DeMary starting June 24; Lisa Ann Walter as Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom through June 22, with Jeannette Bayardelle starting June 24; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock through July 5, with Aniya Thompson starting July 6; Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Thalia Atallah (Swing - Drama Club Drama Queen, u/s Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, Martha), Emma Benson (Swing - Midwestern Surfer Punk, u/s Heather McNamara, Martha, Ms. Fleming), Devin Cortez (Swing) through June 22; Daniel DiPinto (Ensemble - Preppy Stud/Officer Milner, u/s Kurt, Ram's Dad, Kurt's Dad); James Caleb Grice (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Louis Griffin (Swing - Fresh Prince of Ohio, u/s J.D., Ram, Kurt's Dad), Devin Lewis (Ensemble - Hipster Dork, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Kiara Michelle Lee (Ensemble - Young Republicanette, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather Duke), Syd Sider (Ensemble - Stoner Chick, u/s Martha, Ms. Fleming), and Cecilia Trippiedi (Ensemble - New Wave Party Girl, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara).

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway's New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.