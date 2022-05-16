HBO Begins Production on THE GILDED AGE Season Two

HBO has announced that production is currently underway on the second season of the HBO Original drama series THE GILDED AGE in Rhode Island and New York state.

The series stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Blake Ritson, Taissa Farmiga, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Jack Gilpin, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Patrick Page, Sullivan Jones.

It was recently announced that Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard had joined the new series in recurring roles. Dakin Mathews (Waitress), Christopher Denham (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), David Furr (Burn This), Ben Lamb, Matilda Lawler (The Ferryman), Michael Braugher (To Kill a Mockingbird), and Nicole Brydon Bloom will also appear.

The first season of the drama series featured a star-studded lineup of Broadway names. Check out a complete list of Broadway actors in season one of THE GILDED AGE here.

The Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of fierce rivalry between old money and new. Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell.

The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Marian's friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the BRINK of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?

The series is by creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; executive producer, Gareth Neame; director/executive producer, Michael Engler; executive producer, David Crockett; executive producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield; executive producer Bob Greenblatt; Writer/Co-Executive Producer Sonja Warfield; Co-Executive Producer Erica Dunbar. THE GILDED AGE is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.