HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Starring Len Cariou and Craig Bierko Has Been Extended Into April

Harry Townsend's Last Stand a new play written by George Eastman (The Snow Job; Bitter Exchange) and directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss and What I Wore; Handle With Care), has extended its limited run through April 5th due to the response from critics and audience alike, it was announced today by producerDennis Grimaldi (A Gentlemen's Guide...; Love Letters, Angels in America, Other People's Money). This is the final extension and the play must close on that date. The show plays at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues) and stars three time Tony® Award Nominee and Tony® Award winner, Len Cariou (title role in Sweeney Todd; A Little Night Music with Glynis Johns and Hermione Gingold; Applause starring Lauren Bacall; "Blue Bloods") and Tony® and Drama Desk nominee Craig Bierko (Music Man; "The Long Kiss Goodnight, "UnREAL," "Blue Bloods").

Meet Harry Townsend, an incurable romantic and irascible charmer whose sharp mind and dry wit is at the center of this new comedy. As his prodigal son Alan returns home, the visit raises the complexities of their relationship, placing father and son at odds. Harry Townsend's Last Stand is a must-see new play about the inescapable ups and downs of family.

Harry Townsend's Last Stand features scenic design by Lauren Helpern (Skintight; 4000 Miles), costume design by David C. Woolard (Broadway: West Side Story; The Who's Tommy), lighting design by Jeff Davis (Newsies; Sister Act) and sound design by John Gromada (Broadway: The Trip to Bountiful; Seminar). General management is by Brierpatch Productions.





