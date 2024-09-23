HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Celebrates 'Dark Arts Month' in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s that time of year again when witches, wizards and Muggles alike celebrate the darker side of the wizarding world throughout “Dark Arts Month” in October. Fans are invited to join in on the spooky fun and get into the spirit of the season at Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child every Wednesday night that month. Expect special games, trivia, prizes, exclusive giveaways and more each night with the first four editions inspired by the first four books in the Harry Potter series. Tickets for all of these performances start at $59. The production is partnering with TodayTix on a special lottery where fans can enter for a chance to win $40 tickets at these performances located within the first four rows of the theatre.



Wednesday, October 2nd

Celebrate the release of the first book in the beloved series with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” night with Scholastic. The first 100 guests in line will be able to enter the theatre lobby early at 5:30pm and receive an exclusive copy of the new Stenciled Edges edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, a true collector’s item. The entire audience will receive Harry Potter bookmarks. The evening will also feature book-specific trivia and more.



Wednesday, October 9th

No basilisks will be harmed on the second night in the series to honor “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” night with Sony Music Entertainment. The first 100 patrons in line at 5:30pm will be treated to special thrills and chills soon to be announced. Early attendees, as well as the whole audience, will have an opportunity to win a limited number of copies of the special vinyl edition of The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites by Imogen Heap as well as other exclusive goodies.



Wednesday, October 16th

It’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” night with the Harry Potter New York store. Fans of this book know that in their third year at Hogwarts, students are finally permitted to visit the village of Hogsmeade on certain weekends. Harry, Ron, and Hermione along with their fellow students travel to the picturesque Little Village to experience all the unique specialty shops and pubs it has to offer. To celebrate, this evening Cursed Child is turning the theatre’s lobby into a Hogsmeade-inspired experience for the first 100 patrons entering the building at 5:30pm. These early entrants will receive special giveaways, a sample of a Butterbeer inspired pastry, get to participate in a special presentation and more!



Wednesday, October 23rd

On this night, celebrate “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” with a special evening featuring Portkey Games. “Goblet of Fire” brings to life the iconic Triwizard Tournament held between the three largest wizarding schools of Europe – Hogwarts, Durmstrang and Beauxbatons. Just as in the tournament, the first 100 patrons in line at 5:30 pm will be tested on their magical ability, intelligence, and courage with an intricate scavenger hunt throughout the Lyric Theatre before the show. Winners will be gifted free rewards in mobile games Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells, as well as console games Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.



Wednesday, October 30th

“Dark Arts Month” culminates in the special annual celebration of Halloween at Hogwarts. The entire audience is invited to dress up like iconic wizarding world characters where they may be featured on the show’s official Instagram page! The first 100 patrons in line at 5:30 pm will enter the lobby early for a star-studded cast appearance version of trivia, some trick and even more treats.



Todaytix Dark Arts Month Lottery

On Monday, September 23 at 10am ET, TodayTix will launch a lottery for 50 tickets prices at $40 and located within the first four rows of the theater for all five nights. The lottery will close on Wednesday, September 25 at 10am ET.

