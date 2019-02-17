HAMILTON and SHN Release Statement on Chaos at San Francisco Performance; Further Details Revealed

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a recent performance of Hamilton in San Francisco ended in chaos and mass panic after a misinterpreted medical emergency.

More details have emerged about the incidents on NBC Bay Area's website.

The site reports that a boy had a seizure at the same time there was a gunshot sound on stage, which caused confusion among the crowd. Someone else in the crowd had a heart attack, causing emergency personnel to use an automated external defibrillator, which triggered an alarm. These events combined were the reason for the panic and rapid exit from the theater according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Read more here.

SHN on Twitter posted a statement released by Hamilton and the theatre company. Confirmed the reason for the chaos, they also stated that those in attendance would be contacted about returning for a future performance of Hamilton at that theatre.

Read the statement below:

Statement released by HAMILTON and SHN: pic.twitter.com/rZJq9ngJcM - SHN: Broadway in San Francisco (@shnsf) February 16, 2019

Performances at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco began February 12, and play through September 8, 2019.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

