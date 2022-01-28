HAMILTON Stars Team Up as 'Saffron Lips' Duo To Release New Music and Video

No Reverse Records is introducing Saffron Lips, a R&B/soul/jazz duo featuring Stephanie Jae Park (currently Eliza Hamilton on the Philip Tour of Hamilton) and OBC original cast member and dance captain, Voltaire Wade-Greene. Album pre-orders will begin Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, followed by a Valentine's Day release. Pre-order new music from Saffron Lips HERE!

Saffron Lips is a fusion of Park's vocals and Green's love of dance. Park's musical influences include Ella Fitzgerald, Mariah Carey, Sumi Jo and Alicia Keys. Voltaire comes from the concert dance world and exploded onto Broadway in the original cast of "Hamilton," as the dance captain/swing. The couple's music video for their lead-off single "Cincinnati" was created by eight members involved in the "Hamilton" universe including Park, Voltaire, Morgan Marcell, Natalie Kaye Clater, Dre Hall (who helped to produce the music) and others. The music video was directed and edited by KAYE with original choreography from Voltaire Wade-Greene. It was produced by Nicole Palermo. The video also drops Jan. 28th followed up with an exciting social media campaign showcasing each of the videos dancers also including Carlos Kidd, Emily Knieriem and Gina de Pool. View "Cincinnati" below!

Based in New York City, No Reverse Records, LLC is a full-service, independent record label, founded by Record Producer Mitchell Walker and Independent Creative Producer Ashley Kate Adams of AKA Studio Productions.

"We are extremely excited to share the debut of this album & music video with the public," Adams said. "We have been fans of Stephanie & Voltaire's theatrical works for quite some time so to be able to collaborate with them on this venture has been very rewarding."

No Reverse Records launched in January 2021 with three albums featuring original music from soul country duo JAME & RAY, singer-songwriter and Grammy-considered composer EK Marra (Elise Marra), and Top 5 Classical Billboard charting composer Blake Allen's album "Shards" with Grammy nominated engineer David Alba (Jack White, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lavato) at the helm. Grammy-nominee LOLO's album "X" was developed, produced and arranged by No Reverse Records and debuted at No. 1 on the Blues iTunes chart in December 2021. In 2022 No Reverse Records will release Saffron Lips' debut album, A.S.O.'s premiere pop album "If I Gave My Heart to You," and Grammy-Nominee LOLO's next original album, which is currently in development.

Additional information is available at noreverserecords.com.