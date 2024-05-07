Lyle Lovett Confirms Extensive Fall Tour with His Large Band

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



4x Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett will continue to tour through this fall with his Large Band including newly confirmed stops at Charlotte’s Knight Theater, Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre, New Orleans’ Tipitina’s (two nights), Dallas’ Majestic Theatre (two nights), Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater (two nights) and Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall among many others.

Tickets for the majority of the new shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, May 8 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, May 10 at 10:00am local time. Full ticket details can be found HERE.

The fall dates add to an already extensive 2024 tour schedule for Lovett, who will continue to perform through this summer including upcoming stops at Boston’s The Wilbur, St. Louis’ The Factory, Aspen’s Belly Up, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Minneapolis’ State Theatre, Detroit’s Masonic Cathedral Theatre, Columbus’ Newport Music Halland Pittsburgh’s Stage AE among many other. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Whether touring with his Large Band, Acoustic Group, or in conversation and song format, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of the Texas legend’s talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music.

The upcoming performances will feature songs from across Lovett’s extensive catalog, including his latest album, 12th of June, which was produced by Lovett and Chuck Ainlay. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the record further highlights Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, he has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

LYLE LOVETT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, May 10 at 10:00am local time

May 7—Boston, MA—The Wilbur*

May 8—Gardiner, ME—Johnson Hall Opera House*

May 10—Great Barrington, MA—Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center*

May 11—Kingston, NY—UPAC*

May 12—Geneva, NY—Smith Opera House*

May 14—Red Bank, NJ—Count Basie Center for the Arts*

May 15—Morristown, NJ—Mayo Performing Arts Center*

June 8—McKinney, TX—KHYI’s 28th Annual Texas Music Revolution

June 22—Albuquerque, NM—Kiva Auditorium+

June 23—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival+

June 25—Omaha, NE—The Astro Amphitheater+

June 26—Wichita, KS—The Cotillion+

June 27—St. Louis, MO—The Factory+

June 28—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater+

June 30—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia‡

July 1—Wausau, WI—The Grand Theater+

July 2—Madison, WI—Overture Center for the Arts+

July 3—Shipshewana, IN—Blue Gate Performing Arts Center+

July 5—Camdenton, MO—Ozarks Amphitheater+

July 7—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen+

July 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

June 10—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden+

July 11—Ketchum, ID—The Argyos Performing Arts Center+

July 13—Forest Grove, OR—McMenamins Grand Lodge#

July 14—Woodinville, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle#

July 15—Spokane, WA—The Fox Theater+

July 16—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater+

July 17—Bozeman, MT—The ELM+

July 19—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre+

July 20—Fish Creek, WI—Door Community Auditorium+

July 21—Bayfield, WI—Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua+

July 23—Detroit, MI—Masonic Cathedral Theatre+

July 24—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall+

July 25—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE+

July 26—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center at The Heights+

July 27—Akron, OH—Goodyear Theater+

July 28—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park+

August 9—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap Filene Center~

September 19—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 27—LaGrange, GA—Sweetland Amphitheatre+

September 28—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater+

September 29—Durham, NC—DPAC+

October 1—Wilmington, NC—Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College+

October 2—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium+

October 3—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre+

October 4—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall+

October 5—Pompano, FL—Pompano Beach Amphitheater+

October 7—Orlando, FL—Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts+

October 9—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s+

October 10—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s+

October 11—Germantown, TN—Germantown Performing Arts Center+

October 12—Stillwater, OK—The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts+ (on-sale details forthcoming)

October 13—Fayetteville, AR—Walton Arts Center+ (on-sale details forthcoming)

October 15—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre**

October 16—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre**

October 17—Longview, TX—LeTourneau University Belcher Center+ (on-sale details forthcoming)

October 18—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+ (free for residents of The Woodlands)

October 20—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater+

October 21—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater+

October 22—Fort Worth, TX—Bass Performance Hall+

November 1-3—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush Cowboy Moon

*with Lisa Loeb: In Conversation and Song

+Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

‡Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guest Clint Black

^Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guests Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall

#Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guest The Milk Carton Kids

~ Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band

** Lyle Lovett and his Large Band with special guest The War and Treaty

Photo credit: Michael Wilson

