HAMILTON Star Ari Afsar Joins New Comedy WEDDING SEASON

Asfar originated the role of Eliza Hamilton in the Chicago production of Hamilton. She also made the top 36 during season 8 of "American Idol" in 2009. 

Mar. 22, 2021  
"Hamilton" star Ari Afsar has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy "Wedding Season" alongside Rizwan Manji.

They join previously announced cast members Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda in a script written by Shiwani Srivastava. Tom Dey directs, according to Deadline.

In the film, two Indian-Americans pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings, but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

She is also a composer and lyricist, having collaborated with Lauren Gunderson on the music and lyrics for "Jeannette," a musical about U.S. Representative Jeannette Rankin.

Afsar and several other Eliza Hamiltons perform "First Burn" here:


From This Author TV News Desk