HADESTOWN's Reeve Carney Returns to The Green Room 42 June 30th

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - Broadway's newest intimate concert venue - will present the return of Reeve Carney, star of Broadway's Hadestown, on Sunday, June 30 at 9:30 PM. Reeve's concert will highlight original songs from his five-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted. Hadestown - Anaïs Mitchell's new musical directed by Rachel Chavkin, currently in performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre - has been nominated for 14 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." Reeve himself was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical".

Reeve Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the record-breaking Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2's Bono and The Edge-not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he'd worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime's buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, "Penny Dreadful," in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve's latest album, Youth is Wasted, was recorded primarily in his New York apartment. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Reeve becoming a performer was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in his family works in the arts. His great-uncle was actor Art Carney. His jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College- Conservatory of Music, his father wrote jingles.

Reeve Carney will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, June 30 at9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $35-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

