Guthrie Theater To Cancel Remainder Of 2019â€“2020 Season

The Guthrie Theater announced today it will cancel the remaining performances of its 2019-2020 Season, which was scheduled to run through August 2020, due to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Guthrie had previously announced the cancellation of performances through April 5, but ever-evolving health and safety information has led to the decision to cancel programming through the summer.

The cancellation of the remaining 2019-2020 Season will include Emma and Cabaret on the Wurtele Thrust Stage, Destiny of Desire and Sweat on the McGuire Proscenium Stage and all Dowling Studio performances, including the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater B.F.A. Actor Training Program's production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle and Spotlight Cabaret. At this time, the 2020-2021 Season is expected to open on the Wurtele Thrust Stage with Noël Coward's Private Lives in mid-September.

"While our stages have been dark, the Guthrie's family of staff, artists, volunteers, patrons, donors and the greater Twin Cities community has been on our minds and in our hearts as we've navigated this unprecedented moment," Artistic Director Joseph Haj recently shared from his home. "Like so many organizations, the Guthrie has been forced to make incredibly difficult decisions in the wake of the current pandemic, and after weighing countless scenarios, we've determined this is the only viable and responsible path forward."

Haj continued, "As stages sit empty around the world, my belief in the value of theater to illuminate our common humanity has only grown. I look forward to the day when we can gather together again as a community and share in stories that, as outlined in our vision, open the mind, stir the heart and ignite the imagination."

Current Guthrie ticket holders have been contacted regarding the cancellations and have the option to donate their tickets, place the value of their tickets on account for future use or request a refund. Those who choose to donate tickets or make other financial gifts to the theater during this time will be identified as Guthrie Luminaries - helping the theater keep its lights on - and acknowledged through special recognition on the Guthrie's website and throughout the course of next season in play programs.

The Guthrie building will remain closed to the public until further notice. Information regarding Guthrie fundraising campaigns and programming updates are available at guthrietheater.org.





