Gustavo Dudamel to Replace Juanjo Mena in NY Phil Concerts Next Week

The New York Philharmonic has announced that Gustavo Dudamel — the Philharmonic's future Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music and Artistic Director — will conduct the concerts on April 25–27, 2024, which follow his appearance conducting the NY Phil's Spring Gala. Juanjo Mena, who had been scheduled to conduct these concerts, has withdrawn from his appearances due to illness.

The program features Ginastera's Violin Concerto and Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy — with 2023–24 Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence Hilary Hahn as soloist — as well as Ravel's Rapsodie espanole and Boléro.

The concert start time on Thursday, April 25, has been changed to 8:00 p.m. ET.

For more information on these concerts, click here.