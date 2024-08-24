Gunhild Carling to Release New Big Band Jazz CD 'JAZZ IS MY LIFESTYLE'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gunhild Carling is releasing a major big band album this fall! Titled "Jazz Is My Lifestyle". The album was recorded in Frank Sinatra's former studio, East West in Los Angeles, featuring top big band musicians in America. Special guests on the album including trumpet player Scotty Barnhart from the Count Basie Orchestra and clarinet player Chloe Feorenzo and Trombone player Idun Carling. In addition to her vocals, Gunhild Carling showcases her talent on eight different instruments: trumpet, trombone, flute, harp, piano, recorder, harmonica, and theremin.

All the tracks on the album are original compositions by Gunhild Carling.

Gunhild Carling, a renowned musician from Sweden, is a favorite among music enthusiasts on social media. Her "bagpipe blues" performances have garnered over 80 million views, with more than ten million monthly listeners. She has collaborated with Postmodern Jukebox, the Count Basie Orchestra, the Carling Family during her tours. She performs frequently at Birdland Jazz Club in New York, Fritzel's Jazz Club in New Orleans and all over the world. Available everywhere and more info gunhildcarling.net thestandergroup.com