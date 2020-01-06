Greenwich Village Orchestra Presents Classic Romantics Concert

The Greenwich Village Orchestra (GVO) presents its first concert of 2020, Classic Romantics, led by Music Director Barbara Yahr and Associate Conductor Eric Mahl, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:00pm at All Saints Church. The program explores portrayals of romanticism in music from the early classical period through the 20th century. Associate Conductor Eric Mahl leads the first half of the concert, opening with the overture to Mozart's last opera, The Magic Flute. Then, the orchestra shines in the suite from Igor Stravinsky's neoclassical ballet Pulcinella. Music Director Barbara Yahr takes the podium for Jean Sibelius' majestic Symphony No. 5 to round out the program.

Future GVO concerts this season include Bohemian Rhapsodies on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00pm featuring pianist-presenter Astrith Baltsan in a program of her own design; and Stealing Fire on Sunday, May 2, 2020 at 4:00pm at Peter Norton Symphony Space featuring Pittsburgh Symphony principal clarinet Michael Rusinek and bassoon Nancy Goeres in the NYC premiere of Jonathan Leshnoff's Double Concerto, co-commissioned by the GVO, and the US premiere of Clarice Assad's Saravá. The season also includes two chamber music concerts at the Tenri Cultural Institute.

Now in its 34th season, the GVO is committed to making music at the highest possible level and enriching the lives of both players and audience through emotionally charged, exhilarating performances. The GVO was founded in 1986 by a group of musicians from the New York Metropolitan area. The 70-member community orchestra is made up of accountants, actors, artists, attorneys, carpenters, editors, physicians, professors, photographers, computer programmers, retirees, scientists, students, and teachers, among others. Now in it's 33rd season, the GVO is committed to making music at the highest possible level and enriching the lives of both players and audience through emotionally charged, exhilarating performances.

The GVO regularly performs with internationally acclaimed soloists. In recent years, the orchestra has performed alongside soloists such as violinists Andrés Cárdenes, Itamar Zorman, and Hye-Jin Kim; cellists Edward Arron, Raman Ramakrishnan, David Heiss, and Brook Speltz; soprano Christine Goerke; mezzo-sopranos Jennifer Johnson Cano and Naomi O'Connell; baritone Jesse Blumberg; trumpet soloist Brandon Ridenour; and more.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You