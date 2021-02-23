Green Space Announces March Virtual Performances

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs presented virtually.

Take Root will present work by L+M and Art of Motion Dance Theatre on March 19, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on March 23. Performances are available to view on a donation-made basis at https://www.greenspacestudio.org/upcoming.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 12th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth with support to present their work to the public. Take Root will present 12 aesthetically diverse artists among seven performances Jan-June 2021.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 15 seasons, featuring the work of six different choreographers in Jan-June 2021, presenting a total of 42 artists across seven showings. The non-curated program features six dance makers per performance and profits diverse levels of experience, backgrounds, age of artists, and dance aesthetics.

L+M's ARMAGEDDON OR SUNRISE OR SOMETHING is a duet made for and by Leah Wilks and Mauriah Kraker. The work is built on scores investigating exhaustion, endurance and the sensuality/the geographic of both internal and external landscapes. The duo grapples with the necessity of proximity to each other: they shake, rumble and drag each other to the ground, lift each other up, carry + sing to each other. Throughout the work the body becomes landscape, home, monument, spellcaster, caretaker, boundary, and the location of desires.

Art of Motion Dance Theatre's SIX SOLOS: Legend, Myth & Nature, conceived and narrated by Lynn Needle, is a one-act hour long presentation of six solos spanning seven decades of modern dance history, including Alwin Nikolais' seminal work Noumenon, Claudia Gitelman's Impromptu, and Lynn Needle's excerpts from HEAVEN and EARTH - a creation myth, based on The Secret Life of Plants. The arc of the evening takes the audience through a visual and sculptural feast for the eyes that celebrates abstraction, nature, beauty, legend and dance as an art form. The concert unfolds with interludes of spoken text by Needle giving each solo context and includes elaborate costuming, jeweled masks, deconstructed modernism, and a multi-media component with a kaleidoscopic film.

Available March 19.