Grant Gustin & More to Join WATER FOR ELEPHANTS CD Signing at Barnes & Noble

New York's Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue will host a CD signing for the Water for Elephants: Original Broadway Cast Recording – which preserves the show's soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. – on Tuesday, August 27 at 3:00 PM. Members of the original cast, including Grant Gustin, Gregg Edelman, Wade McCollum, Paul Alexander Nolan, Sara Gettelfinger, and Stan Brown, in addition to Matt Neurnberger and Ryan Melia from PigPen Theatre Co., will be in attendance. Participants subject to change. The album is available from Ghostlight Records. Tickets for the event includes a CD (one per person) and admission into the signing line. Tickets are limited so attendees are strongly advised to arrive on time to ensure everyone has the opportunity to meet the composers and the cast. The event will take place at Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue, at 555 Fifth Avenue at 46th Street.

Tickets to the signing are available HERE.

Water for Elephants: Original Broadway Cast Recording is also available in streaming and digital formats. The CD's full-color 40-page booklet features production photography, complete lyrics, a synopsis, and liner notes by book writer Rick Elice. The show was nominated for seven 2024 Tony Awards, including “Best Musical.” Produced by Peter Schneider, Jennifer Costello, Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, and Seth A. Goldstein, Water for Elephants is currently running at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). Water for Elephants is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times-bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo). The album is produced by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Ian Kagey. Order the CD, stream or download the album, at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/WaterForElephants

The cast stars Grant Gustin (“The Flash,” “Glee”) in his Broadway debut, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Shucked), four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman (City of Angels), Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play), Stan Brown (“Homicide: Life in the Streets”), Joe De Paul (Cirque du Soleil's Dralion), Sara Gettelfinger (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), and Wade McCollum (Wicked), and features Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar, and Michelle West.

Water for Elephants won Drama Desk Awards for “Outstanding Direction of a Musical” (Jessica Stone), “Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical” (Walter Trarbach), “Outstanding Fight Choreography” (Cha Ramos), and “Outstanding Puppetry” (Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, and Camille Labarre), the Outer Critics Circle Award for “Outstanding Director of a Musical” (Jessica Stone), the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for “Favorite Male Breakthrough Performance” (Grant Gustin), and Chita Rivera Awards for “Outstanding Choreography” (Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll) and “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show” (Antoine Boissereau).

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life – and love – beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.