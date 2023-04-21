Grammy Award Winning Artist H.E.R. Joins Broadway Producing Team Of HERE LIES LOVE

Five-time Grammy Award winning artist H.E.R. (Gabriella Wilson) has joined the Broadway producing team of Here Lies Love, ahead of the groundbreaking new musical's Broadway debut this summer.

H.E.R. said, "Filipinos are a global people. We come in all colors and build bridges across cultures. I am beyond excited to produce my first Broadway musical and forge a unique and meaningful partnership with Here Lies Love."

David Byrne said, "Thrilled to have H.E.R. as part of the team. See you dancing at the revolution!"

Lea Salonga said, "On behalf of our binational producing team, we welcome Gabi to the Here Lies Love team with open arms! I am a huge fan of her genre-defying and multifaceted artistry, and it's empowering to welcome another Filipino artist to our ranks. Together, we are throwing the biggest party Broadway has ever seen - and everyone is invited!"

From the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

As previously announced, Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder," The King and I, Soft Power - Grammy nominations) will recreate their original roles as Ferdinand Marcos (Imelda's husband and the tenth president of the Philippines whose 20-year dictatorship spanned 1965-1986; he lived in exile in the United States until his death in 1989) and Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino (a Philippine senator, opposition leader and Marcoses' primary critic; his assassination in 1983 ignited the People Power Revolution which finally ousted Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos from power), respectively. Tony Award winner Lea Salonga also joins the cast in a special five-week-only guest engagement from July 11-August 13. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, Here Lies Love will transform the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story. The musical begins performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre's floor space into a dance club environment, where some audience members will stand and move with the actors, and others will enjoy from seats located around the theatre. Four ticketing options will provide audience members with unique and immersive points of view. For more information, visit https://herelieslovebroadway.com/#ticketingoptions.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London's Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle "G" Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, Clint Ramos, and Jose Antonio Vargas, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, Bobby Garcia, Giselle "G" Töngi, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney, Girlie Rodis, Miranda Gohh, Rob Laqui, Georgina Pazcoguin, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicolas Olaes, Adam Hyndman, LaChanze, Yasuhiro Kawana, Triptyk Studios, Shira Friedman, James L. Nederlander, Kevin Connor, Patrick Trettenero, Elizabeth Armstrong, Cathy Dantchik, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Luke Katler/Ryan Solomon, Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner, and Hunter Arnold/TBD Theatricals.

About H.E.R.

Over the course of five years - with 25 Grammy nominations and 5 wins to date, an Academy Award and an Emmy - singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist H.E.R. has had an incredible journey, punctuated with inspiring projects and accolades that have quickly ascended her to superstar status.

H.E.R.'s 2016 debut EP, "H.E.R. Volume 1" was met with critical acclaim, as the world was just beginning to learn about this teenage wunderkind. "H.E.R. Volume 2" arrived a year later and reached the Top 10 Billboard R&B charts. H.E.R.'s eponymous compilation project in 2017 marked a whole new era for the artist in a short amount of time. The GRAMMY Award winning, RIAA-certified Platinum body of work topped the Billboard R&B charts, armed with hit singles like the Platinum "Focus" and the four times Platinum "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar.

In 2019, H.E.R. and producer partner Live Nation Urban introduced the Lights On Festival, the first female-owned and curated R&B music festival in decades. Additionally, H.E.R. kicked off 2021 in the most stellar of ways by winning two GRAMMY Awards - Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for her contribution to Robert Glasper's "Better Than I Imagined," plus an Academy Award for her powerful song "Fight For You" from the Warner Bros. Pictures film Judas and the Black Messiah.

Regarded as one of music's most admired and respected musicians at only 25-years-old, H.E.R. also added acting to her resume when she starred as Belle in ABC's "Beauty and the Beast Live" in December 2022 and will join the all-star cast of The Color Purple musical film adaptation as "Squeak" in 2023.