HARRY POTTER Teaser Becomes Most-Watched Trailer in HBO History

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The first trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter series broke records last week. On Wednesday, HBO released the trailer for the first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which delivered more than 277 million organic (non-paid) views across platforms in its first 48 hours, the streamer reports.

This marks the most-watched trailer in HBO and HBO Max history, exceeding the previous record by more than double. Adapting the book of the same name, the new series will debut Christmas 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.

The first season follows a young Harry Potter as he receives a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on his 11th birthday. After beginning his first year at the magical school, Harry quickly befriends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. But, before too long, he is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick, and Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout.

The additional cast includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Louise Brealey as Rolanda Hooch, Bríd Brennan as Poppy Pomfrey, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. Take a look at the full line-up of theater actors in the series.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. A new score will be composed by Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers.

Photo Credit: Lara Cornell/HBO