Governor Cuomo with Billy Crystal, Judy Gold, Michael J. Fox and More Announced for 92Y Online Events

Ethan Hawke: A CONVERSATION WITH John Lahr/A READING OF MARILYNNE ROBINSON'S GILEAD

Wed, Oct 21, 4 pm, $10*

Actor-writer-director Ethan Hawke, whose recorded reading of Marilynne Robinson's Gilead is now available on 92Y's website (through Oct. 29 only ) discusses that and other projects with theater critic and biographer John Lahr, who recently profiled him for The New Yorker. "In the decades since Hawke made his name as a shy, baby-faced teen-ager in Dead Poets Society (1989), his face has become craggy, and he has achieved a full-blown, happy maturity as a rough-edged, raucous actor," wrote Lahr. Hawke's recorded reading is available at 92y.org/gilead.

HBO'S LOVECRAFT COUNTRY: JURNEE SMOLLETT AND MISHA GREEN IN CONVERSATION WITH THE NOD'S BRITTANY LUSE

Thu, Oct 22, 6 pm, FREE - watch here

Join Misha Green (showrunner, executive producer, director and writer) and Jurnee Smollett ("Letitia 'Leti' Lewis") of HBO's hit Lovecraft Country, for a conversation about the show's unique blend of social critique and the supernatural with co-host and executive producer of The Nod Brittany Luse. Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the series follows Atticus Freeman as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia and his uncle George on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose. Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback. Smollett and Green give their insight into the genre-bending show; the creative challenges of making a paranormal horror story in the midst of real-world crises; stories from behind the scenes; and much more.

Reel Pieces Remote | CLASSIC FILMS WITH ANNETTE INSDORF

Starts Sun, Oct 25 - Nov 22, $150* for 5 sessions

Professor Insdorf's popular Reel Pieces Remote film class returns for a sixth series, focusing on international films from 1971-1991, many of which explore cultural dislocation.

Oct. 25: McCabe and Mrs. Miller (U.S., Robert Altman, 1971)

Nov. 1: Aguirre, The Wrath of God (West Germany/Mexico/Peru, Werner Herzog, 1972)

Nov. 8: Gallipoli (Australia, Peter Weir, 1981)

Nov. 15: El Norte (U.S./U.K., Gregory Nava, 1983)

Nov. 22: The Double Life of Veronique (France/Poland, Krzysztof Kieslowski, 1991)

Lyrics & Lyricists™ Preludes | George Gershwin: BIDIN' MY TIME

Artistic Director: Paul Masse

Performers: Farah Alvin, Allison Blackwell, James T. Lane, Kara Lindsay, and Zachary Prince

Narrated by: Beth Malone

Oct 26, 7 pm, $15*

As a companion to the Gershwin program from this past March (rescheduled for spring of 2021), this program is set among excerpts of letters and archival interviews with George Gershwin and his brother and lyricist Ira Gershwin, his longtime musical collaborator and friend Kay Swift, and his witty and legendary friend and pianist Oscar Levant. The words of Todd Duncan and Anne Brown, the original Porgy and Bess, provide an intimate perspective of the creation of Gershwin's "folk opera" and the invaluable contributions of its performers. Peppered among hits like "Embraceable You" and "Love Is Here To Stay" are pieces of essays written by George Gershwin in which he pondered and pontificated on the meaning of "jazz" and the definition of "music" itself. Asserting his constant effort to eschew genres, Gershwin wrote: "From any sound critical standpoint, labels mean nothing at all. Good music is good music, even if you call it 'oysters.'"

MASTER CLASS IN STAND-UP COMEDY WITH Judy Gold

Mon, Oct 26, 7 pm, $20*

Join Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold-host of the hit podcast Kill Me Now and author of Yes, I Can Say That-for a master class in the art of stand-up comedy. Drawing on decades of experience as both performer and writer, Gold gives her thoughtful (and hilarious) insider's perspective on what makes people laugh-covering the tricky business of being funny during the Covid era, the difference between performing live and online, playing to society's collective ability to laugh at itself, exercising free speech, and much more.

GOVERNOR Andrew Cuomo IN CONVERSATION WITH Billy Crystal: AMERICAN CRISIS - LEADERSHIP AND THE PANDEMIC

Tue, Oct 27, 6 pm, 45* (includes a copy of Governor Cuomo's new book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic)

Last spring New York became the epicenter of the pandemic and the state emerged as the global "ground zero" for a deadly contagion that threatened the lives and livelihoods of millions. With the president in denial, fake news flooding the airwaves, infection rates spiking and more people dying every day, the systems and functions necessary to combat the pandemic in New York-and America-did not exist. Governor Cuomo undertook the impossible and with his leadership he unified people to rise to the challenge, was relentless in his pursuit of scientific facts and data and quelled fear while implementing an extraordinary plan for flattening the curve of infection in his state. Despite roadblocks presented by a president incapable of leadership and addicted to transactional politics and with his team working day and night who followed the governor's leadership to address the threat, his actions made him the standard-bearer of the organized response the country desperately needed. What was the decision-making that shaped his policy? What leadership lessons did he learn and is still learning from this crisis? What's the game plan for what we as individuals-and as a nation-need to do to protect ourselves against this disaster and those to come? Join Governor Cuomo and Billy Crystal in conversation about leadership and the pandemic past, present and future. A Q&A follows the event.

AN EVENING WITH CBS NEWS: COVERING THE 2020 ELECTION

Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Jeff Pegues, Ed O'Keefe, and Anthony Salvanto in Conversation with Budd Mishkin

Wed, Oct 28, 7 pm, $15*

Go behind-the-scenes with a team of CBS News journalists and correspondents guiding viewers through an unprecedented election cycle while also covering the global COVID-19 pandemic. You'll hear from CBS News journalists on the frontlines covering critical issues like voting integrity, misinformation efforts targeting the electorate, the latest on the presidential race, and more. Joining the evening's panel are Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan; chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett; chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues ; political correspondent Ed O'Keefe; and elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto.

APPLE TV+'S TEHRAN: NIV SULTAN, Shaun Toub, SHERVIN ALENABI, AND DANIEL SYRKIN IN CONVERSATION WITH SIRIUS XM'S JESSICA SHAW

Fri, Oct 30, 7 pm, FREE - watch here

Join series stars, Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, along with co-creator and director Daniel Syrkin for a conversation with EW Live on SiriusXM host Jessica Shaw about Apple's critically acclaimed espionage thriller, Tehran. Created by Fauda writer Moshe Zonder, Tehran immediately hooks us into the fictional portrayal of Mossad agent, Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. Hear from the cast and creative team about what lies beyond the framework of this complex suspenseful spy thriller, which is about identity, and choosing between loyalty to your family or to your country. Timed to the season finale, the discussion will also look at how the story unfolds in the intense final scenes that will have you on the edge of your seat. Catch up on Tehran before the panel here: Apple.co/Tehran

NETFLIX'S THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT: ANYA TAYLOR-JOY, Marielle Heller, MOSES INGRAM, AND SCOTT FRANK IN CONVERSATION WITH Jodie Foster

Sun, Nov 1, 7 pm, FREE - watch here

Scott Frank and the powerhouse female cast of their new Netflix limited series The Queen's Gambit join Jodie Foster for an in-depth conversation about the making of the show. Based on the Walter Trevis novel about a Cold War-era chess prodigy, it's a coming-of-age story like no other - a complex portrait that follows a young girl from a Kentucky orphanage into the upper echelons of competitive chess as she discovers her preternatural talent for the game - along with the demons that haunt her pursuit of a new life. Don't miss this candid conversation about capturing the beauty and suspense of chess on film, telling an unconventional story of addiction, and creating a complex female character at work in a male-dominated game.

ANSWERS IN THE FORM OF QUESTIONS: JEOPARDY! CHAMPS TAKE YOU BEHIND THE SCENES

Claire McNear, Austin Rogers, Buzzy Cohen and Pam Mueller

Thu, Nov 12, 6 pm, $20*

For over 50 years Jeopardy! has been one of the most popular game shows on television. With over 8000 episodes, a record 38 Daytime Emmy Awards, and hosted by Alex Trebek since 1984, there has never been a definitive guide ... until now. What's it like to be a Jeopardy! contestant and what are their best tips and tricks on how to become a winner? Claire McNear, the author of Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider's Guide to Jeopardy! moderates a talk with three of the show's biggest champions including Austin Rogers, 12-time champion and second runner-up in the 2017 Tournament of Champions; Buzzy Cohen, 9-time champion and winner of the 2017 Tournament of Champions; and Pam Mueller, five times a contestant and winner of the 2000 College Championship.

Michael J. Fox: NO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE - AN OPTIMIST CONSIDERS MORTALITY

Moderated by Entertainment Weekly's JD Heyman

Tue, Nov 17, 7 pm, $20* (ticket only) / $40 (includes signed copy of No Time Like the Future - available to the first 250 buyers)

The entire world knows Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, the teenage sidekick of Doc Brown in Back to the Future; as Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties; as Mike Flaherty in Spin City; and through numerous other roles and guest appearances on shows such as The Good Wife and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Diagnosed at age 29, Michael is equally engaged in Parkinson's advocacy work, raising global awareness of the disease, and helping find a cure through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, the world's leading non-profit funder of PD science. His two previous bestselling memoirs, Lucky Man and Always Looking Up, dealt with how he came to terms with the illness, all the while exhibiting his iconic optimism. His new memoir reassesses this outlook, as events in the past decade presented additional challenges. In No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality , Michael shares personal stories and observations about illness and health, aging, the strength of family and friends, and how our perceptions about time affect the way we approach mortality. With Michael's trademark sense of humor, his book provides a vehicle for reflection about our lives, our loves, our losses and is a moving account of resilience, hope, fear and mortality, and how these things resonate in our lives.

ANDRÉ GREGORY IN CONVERSATION WITH Adam Gopnik

Tue, Nov 17, 7:30 pm, $20*

André Gregory is joined by his friend Adam Gopnik for a discussion about his long career in the theater, his films-including the legendary My Dinner with André-and his life-long engagement with the arts. They will also talk about Gregory's new book, This Is Not My Memoir , in which he shares memories for the first time about a life lived for art. Taking on the dizzying, wondrous nature of a fever dream, the book includes fantastic and fantastical stories that take the reader from wartime Paris to golden-age Hollywood, from avant-garde theaters to monasteries in India. Along the way we meet Jerzy Grotowski, Helene Weigel, Gregory Peck, Gurumayi Chidvilasananda, Wallace Shawn, and many other larger-than-life personalities.

Entertainment Weekly & 92Y Present The Great Thinkers | THE NOLAN VARIATIONS: THE MOVIES, MYSTERIES AND MARVELS OF Christopher Nolan

Director Christopher Nolan and Author Tom Shone in Conversation with Clark Collis

Wed, Nov 18, 7 pm, $20*

A heist which takes place within a dream. A feud which takes place between two magicians. A three-movie saga which tracks the trials and travails of a certain bat-obsessed superhero. For two decades, writer and director Christopher Nolan has enchanted audiences with imaginative, hugely ambitious films like Interstellar, The Prestige, and The Dark Knight Trilogy. During that period, Nolan has emerged as a standard-bearer for the power of cinema-shooting his movies on film, experimenting with the IMAX format, and attempting to help struggling theaters this September by insisting his latest production, Tenet , premiere on big screens around the globe.

Author Tom Shone first interviewed Nolan before the release of his breakthrough movie, 2001's time-warping thriller Memento. Now, the writer follows books on the history of the Hollywood blockbuster and the movies of Martin Scorsese with a fascinating look at the work of the Dunkirk filmmaker titled The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan. Join Entertainment Weekly senior writer Clark Collis as he moderates a discussion between Nolan and Shone and examines what it takes to direct distinctive, original films in modern Hollywood and what it takes to dive deep into the career of the man who makes them.

