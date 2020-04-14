Goodspeed Musicals to Launch New Podcast IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Beginning Wednesday, April 15, theater fans across the globe will be treated to the unique and engaging new musical theatre podcast In The Spotlight hosted by Goodspeed's Artistic Assistant Michael Fling and Artistic Associate Anika Chapin.

Looking to provide their audience with fresh ways to connect from home, Goodspeed decided to create In The Spotlight to look at all sides of the musicals we love. The hosts will explore and examine your favorite musicals - from contemporary hits to classic Broadway. They'll share fascinating tidbits about each musical's creation and history, then analyze a song or scene to illustrate how the dramaturgy of the show works.

On the creation of this new podcast, co-host Anika Chapin explained, "I find pretty much everything about musicals to be fascinating, and I know I'm not alone. Often the stories of classic musicals, the twists and turns, casting conundrums and cut songs and out-of-town trials they faced on the way to Broadway are just as dramatic as what ended up on stage." She continued, "As a Dramaturg, I am also fascinated by how musicals function and specifically how the music works together with the words to tell a story."

Co-host Michael Fling shared, "As predictable as it sounds, I love musicals. And Goodspeed loves musicals. So producing a podcast in which we get to share our love of musicals is a dream come true. And to deep dive with Anika makes every episode like Christmas morning. This podcast is really a must for any lover of musical theatre."

"We will tell the stories of these great musicals and how they came to be, but we will also dive deep into the dramaturgy of the show, breaking apart and analyzing one song to illustrate how it achieves its storytelling goals," Chapin added. "We'll also share some fun facts we've learned about the show and explore some of the challenges in staging shows that were written during a very different time, socially and politically. I'm thrilled to be able to share this both with those who already know and love musicals and want to dive a little deeper and those who are newer to musicals and want to learn what makes them tick."

Goodspeed's brand new bi-weekly podcast series In The Spotlight will be available to listeners beginning Wednesday, April 15, 2020. You can find In The Spotlight on Apple iTunes, Spotify and on Goodspeed Musicals' website here. Subscribe to the series on your favorite app and get the latest episode automatically delivered to your device.

For more information please visit gooodspeed.org.





