Go Behind the Scenes of BONNIE AND CLYDE with 'Broadway Backstory' Podcast

On Tuesday, October 10th, Broadway Backstory podcast tells the story of how BONNIE & CLYDE, the 2011 musical by Frank Wildhorn, Don Black, and Ivan Menchell made it to Broadway.

"Broadway Backstory" is a documentary-style podcast in which each episode finds out how a show develops from an idea to a full Broadway production.

This episode of the podcast charts the show's journey from a Wildhorn-helmed concept album for Atlantic Records starring Linda Eder, to an out of town hit, to a Broadway flop.

Interviewees include Frank Wildhorn, Don Black, Ivan Menchell, director Jeff Calhoun, actors Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes, La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, and set/costume designer Tobin Ost.

Listen to the Episode HERE.

Bro adway Backstory is a partnership between Theater People podcast and TodayTix. The documentary-style podcast is the first of it's kind for Broadway-themed podcasts.

Each episode discovers how a show developed from an idea to a full Broadway production by getting the behind-the-scenes stories from the people who lived them.

Previously released episodes tell the stories of IN THE HEIGHTS, FUN HOME, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTANM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, THE SECRET GARDEN, and Deaf West's production of SPRING AWAKENING.

