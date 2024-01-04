Glynis Johns Dies at Age 100

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Glynis Johns has passed away at age 100.

ABC7 has confirmed that the Johns passed away on Thursday, January 4 due to natural causes.

The Tony-winning actress, dancer, musician and singer had a career spanning eight decades on stage and screen, appearing in more than 60 films and 30 plays.

She has received various accolades throughout her career, including a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award as well as nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Laurence Olivier Award. She was considered as being one of the last major stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood and classical years of British cinema.

Renowned for the breathy quality of her husky voice, Johns sang songs written specifically for her both on screen and stage, including "Sister Suffragette", written by the Sherman Brothers for Disney's Mary Poppins (1964), in which she played Winifred Banks and for which she received a Laurel Award, and "Send In the Clowns", composed by Stephen Sondheim for Broadway's A Little Night Music (1973), in which she originated the role of Desiree Armfeldt and for which she received a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award.

Johns was born in Pretoria, South Africa, the daughter of Welsh actor Mervyn Johns. She appeared on stage from a young age and was typecast as a stage dancer from early adolescence, making her screen debut in South Riding (1938).

She rose to prominence in the 1940s following her role as Anna in the war drama film 49th Parallel (1941), for which she won a National Board of Review Award for Best Acting, and starring roles in Miranda (1948) and Third Time Lucky (1949). Following No Highway in the Sky (1951), a joint British-American production, Johns took on increasingly more roles in America and elsewhere.

She made her television and Broadway debuts in 1952 and took on starring roles in such films as The Sword and the Rose (1953), The Weak and the Wicked (1954), Mad About Men (1954), The Court Jester (1955), The Sundowners (1960), The Cabinet of Caligari (1962), The Chapman Report (1962), and Under Milk Wood (1972). On television, she starred in her own sitcom Glynis (1963).

Watch Johns perform "Send In the Clowns" here:

Photo: Don Hunstein / Sony Music Archives