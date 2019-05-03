Global Roundup 5/3 - JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT AND MORE!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Beauty and the Beast, The Prince of Egypt & More!

Top Stories

Theatre Under The Stars Houston Announces Cast for Jerome Robbins' BROADWAY - BroadwayWorld has learned the casting for TUTS' Jerome Robbins' Broadway - the final show in the company's 2018/19 Season. "With a sizable cast of 47 incredibly talented performers, we will be able to fully realize the iconic moments from the golden age of musical theatre that are featured in Jerome Robbins' Broadway," said Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. "Jerome Robbins shaped and changed the history of musical theatre forever, and we're thrilled to celebrate his legacy as the crown-jewel of our 50th Anniversary Season." (Read more)

Gavin Lee and More Join the Cast of Paper Mill's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Disney's Beauty and the Beast begins performances Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ). Due to popular demand, four performances have been added to the performance schedule. The limited engagement will now conclude Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019, at 7:00pm. Paper Mill Playhouse will also present an autism-friendly performance of Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Wednesday, June 26, at 1:30pm. This performance is designed specifically for people on the autism spectrum or with other developmental disabilities and their families. The Goren Family & Harmony Helper and Merck are the Major Sponsors of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Paper Mill Playhouse's 2018-2019 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank. Opening Night is set for Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 7:00pm. (Read more)

Miller, Matarazzo, Williams, & Goldberg Among Initial Stars of Hollywood Bowl's INTO THE WOODS - Preliminary casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Into the Woods. The darkly humorous and hauntingly beautiful masterpiece, with book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, will be the 20th annual LA Phil / Hollywood Bowl-produced, fully staged summer Broadway musical. (Read more)

Breaking: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT to Open on West End February 2020; New Songs & Creative Team Announced - DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw have announced that THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new stage musical based on the celebrated Dreamworks Animation film and featuring the Academy Award®-winning song When You Believe, will begin performances at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, with an official London premiere on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement. Tickets will go on public sale at 10am on Monday 3 June 2019. (Read more)

Top Reviews

Rockland / Westchester: Contributor Kathryn Kitt reviews THE BODYGUARD: THE MUSICAL at White Plains Performing Arts Center, writing "While the 'Avengers, Endgame' movie is breaking records and bedazzling audiences with superhuman fireworks at the local movie theaters, another impressive pyrotechnic feat is taking place. White Plains Performing Arts Center is currently presenting 'The Bodyguard, the Musical' in a limited engagement. With the Whitney Houston catalog at its disposal, this show blows the roof off the theatre with vocal special effects rivaling the power of any Marvel hero."

Tampa/St. Petersburg: Contributor Peter Nason reviews A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at the Pinellas County Center for the Arts at Gibbs High School, writing "It's technically so strong that sometimes you forget it's a high school musical that you're watching!"

Montreal: Contributor Noelle Hannibal reviews BONNIE & CLYDE at MainLine Theatre, writing "Brand new musical theatre company, Contact Theatre has made it's debut with a bang! Their inaugural production BONNIE & CLYDE opened last night at the MainLine Theatre to a sold out crowd."

Central New York: Contributor Colin Fleming-Stumpf reviews HAMILTON at Auditorium Theatre, writing "At this point-four years after it premiered on Broadway and took the world by storm, earning a record 16 Tony nominations and making Lin Manuel-Miranda a household name --it seems a superfluous task to write a review of Hamilton. What hot take can I offer on this groundbreaking, history-making musical that scores of other critics and millions of audience members from around the globe haven't offered already?"

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Kathryn Kitt

Kathryn Kitt is a Classically Trained Lyric Soprano who is comfortable singing different types of genres. She has a BA in music from Bennington College and an MFA in Opera from Suny-Purchase. She has performed in the Aspen Music Center, Tanglewood Music Center, Lake George Opera Festival and The Little Orchestra Society.



She also has performed in a great many local theatres including The Armonk Players, Clocktower Players and recently Curtain Call in Stamford, CT. Kathryn also sings at Temples and Churches in which she gets to explore very demanding, yet fulfilling repertoire as well.



Kathryn writes interviews for BroadwayWorld.com, CenterontheAisle.com and Theaterpizzazz.com. Kathryn is a proud member of AmericanTheatreCritics.org (ATCA).



Kathryn resides in Bedford, NY with her three children, Andrew, John and Madeleine who have also been "bitten" by the music/theatre bug.

