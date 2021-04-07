Gibney Company Names Shane Jewell General Manager

Gibney, the New York City-based dance and social justice organization, has announced the appointment of Shane Jewell as General Manager of Gibney Company, effective April 12. In this newly created leadership position, Jewell will be charged with developing strategic relationships and partnerships, advancing entrepreneurial initiatives, and overseeing planning, budgeting, operations, and program strategy for the Company. He will work alongside Gibney Founder, CEO and Artistic Director Gina Gibney, and Gibney Company Directors Nigel Campbell and Amy Miller.

"As Gibney Company continues to grow and realize our vision for a new model in dance, we are thrilled to be welcoming Shane Jewell to the team," said Gina Gibney. "His extensive experience in strategic planning, fundraising and program development will be essential for Gibney Company's continued evolution and ensuring its long-term stability."

"I am honored to be joining the extraordinary team at Gibney, particularly during this dynamic period of transformation," said Shane Jewell. "It is a rare opportunity to be a part of building a new model in dance, one that looks not only at technique and performance, but also deeply at what the arts can do to uplift and heal communities. I look forward to amplifying Gina's vision and helping to introduce a new broad aesthetic commission-based company to the world."

In January 2020, Gibney announced a $2 million gift from Andrew A. Davis, a Trustee of the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, to support the transformation of Gibney Company. In the next phase of an ongoing visionary expansion of Gibney as an organization, Gibney Company (formerly Gibney Dance Company) is becoming a commission-based, repertory company that works with renowned and rising international choreographers representing a broad range of aesthetics and techniques. The General Manager will play an integral role in realizing and facilitating Gibney's transformation.

Gibney Company will make its debut at The Joyce Theater in New York this November.

Jewell hails from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He has previously served as Executive Director of the Orlando Ballet, Executive Director of Oklahoma City Ballet, and Executive Director of Ok Mozart International Music Festival in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Prior to his work leading performing arts organizations, Jewell was Company Manager, Advertising Sales Director, and Video Audio Editor at Celebrity Attractions in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

