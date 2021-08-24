Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Grace Bradbury Talks About Her Dreams of Becoming a Swing and Choreographer

We're announcing our winners of season 2 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition this week! But before we do, we're chatting with the contestants in the finale.

Contestant Grace Bradbury shares more about her charity, why she applied for the competition, and a choreographer she'd love to work with!

Check out Grace's latest performance HERE.

Tune in on August 27 at 8pm ET for our season 2 finale, streaming on BroadwayWorld!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

Being home from school for the summer, it had been a while since I had the chance to push myself out of my comfort zone, so I wanted to try. This of course was not easy, but that's what makes it worth it. Putting yourself out there, especially on social media, is very daunting, but I have enjoyed every second I've put into creating the pieces I've gotten to share.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Man, such a deep question deserves such a deep answer, but sometimes I don't know. I've always known musical theatre and dancing makes me feel alive, but as I've gotten older I've come to realize how the meaning of theatre changes with me. At times it's opportunity; a risk worth taking or a second chance. Sometimes it's communication; a gift of life lessons and advice given through storytelling. Other times it's hope, a light at the end of the tunnel, or joy just to see someone smile. But above all, it's always been about community and connecting with others both onstage and in an audience. We depend on each other so much in this art form, and because of this I've gotten to meet some pretty incredible people who I consider family. No matter where I go or who I meet, I always know someone will have my back, and I'll have theirs.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I will never forget my time with the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute in the summer of 2019 before my senior year of high school. This month-long experience of putting together Cabaret in less than two weeks then performing for the next two will always have a special place in my heart. Not only was I surrounded by insanely talented and dedicated humans, but I felt a sense of trust and unity I never felt so strongly before. Learning this show was hard, and it taught me more than I could ever ask to know about the organization and responsibility it takes to 'make it'. But more than that, it reminded me of why I wanted to go into this field and major in the first place. It's not about how extravagant the sets are, how expensive the costumes, if you've got a live orchestra or not, or if you're the lead role or ensemble member #4. It's about connection and trust to create something extraordinary surrounded by those who radiate love and support the whole way through.

What charity did you pick and why?

From the time I fell head over heels for shows like Newsies and Wicked and Rent back in Middle school, I remember Broadway Cares. As a kid at the theater exits of national tours I slipped my leftover cash I used to buy a T- shirt into the red buckets held by the cast members as I passed completely in awe. I remember watching hours of Broadway.com vlogs of cast members at events like Broadway Barks, Broadway Flea Market and Broadway Bares. I didn't know much of it then, just that it was important. It wasn't until I found my place within the LGBTQ+ and queer theatre communities that I began to realize the extent to which this organization has on peoples' lives. It's still a goal of mine to hold one of those red buckets one day, but for now, I would love to have the opportunity to support Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights Aids in any way I can.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

I will never forget seeing Newsies on my first trip to New York at age 11 which ended up being my first Broadway show. I remember I couldn't keep my eyes off the ensemble dancers and for the first time I realized there was a whole other side to performing I never knew. I wanted to be in the ensemble more than anything, and that dream has continued to expand into being a swing and one day possibly a choreographer. Little did I know what I was getting myself into then, but I never imagined I'd come this far, and I can't wait to see what's next for me.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

If I ever had the opportunity I would love the chance to work with Casey Nicholaw. In high school I absolutely loved Mean Girls and The Prom and I had the incredible opportunity of getting to see both shows live before they closed. These shows introduced me to Casey Nicholaw's choreography which ultimately kept me going through the first few months of the shutdown. At the start of the pandemic with the help of videos of live performances online, and masterclasses with Susie Carroll and Gabi Campo, I was able to learn and teach myself many of the dances within these shows. The fast paced dynamics of his choreography is just so much fun to dance, and I would love to perform it live one day if I was given the opportunity.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

I owe everything to Michael Serrecchia who has had such a positive impact on my life. Michael was the original Headband Boy in A Chorus Line, and I first met him when auditioning for my High School's production of A Chorus Line he was directing. He gave me the chance to take on the role of Cassie in 2018, and again in 2019 at Irving Arts Los Colinas which I am forever grateful for. This show continues to influence me today, and I am endlessly thankful for the love and support Michael has given. Cassie changed my life as a person and as a dancer, and I can't wait to rediscover her again someday when I'm older. As I included at the beginning of my last video of Music and The Mirror- Thank you Michael Serrecchia for giving me the chance to dance.

Give a shoutout!

Thank you so much to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. Thank you to my parents for helping me film every video and to my brother for running the lights on my last video! Thank you to Ohlook for allowing me to use your studio space! Thank you to Kate Walker and Mr. Stevens for allowing me to use the Montgomery Arts Theater at my old High School. And Thank you to everyone for your votes, love, and support! This truly means so much to me.

