Get Tickets To All The Comedy Shows Coming To New York in February 2025

All Star Stand Up Comedy February 1, 2025 6 PM at Greenwich Village Comedy Club Greenwich Village Comedy Club presents a lineup full of our Top Headliners. These are the best comedians from New York City with special guests from all across the country. You've seen them on MTV, HBO, The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, The Daily Show, Last Comic Standing and more!



Watch What Crappens LIVE: The Mounting Hysteria Tour February 1, 2025 8 PM at Town Hall Obsessed with The Real Housewives and all things Bravo? Were here to help. Watch What Crappens airs five times a week which means you never have to wait long to get your fill of Bravo recaps gossip and shadiness. Join hosts Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam as they dissect nearly every detail of every show that airs on Bravo LIVE in your city. Buy Tickets

Morgan Jay: This One's For You Tour February 4, 2025 7 PM at Town Hall A musician and comedian based in Los Angeles, Morgan Jay has made appearances on MTV’s Wild 'n Out, NBC, and Comedy Central. Morgan has carved out his own genre of performance art and comedy by creating a show built on imperfection, authenticity, relatability, shared experience and connection. His world class training and journey as a standup comedian has won him multiple awards and prestigious festival appearances. Most notably, he was a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face. He’s most recognized from his massive social media following across TikTok and Instagram, and has two comedy specials streaming on YouTube. Buy Tickets

New York Comedy All Stars February 5, 2025 7 PM at Hard Rock Cafe Get ready for a night of side-splitting laughter with some of the funniest voices in comedy today! Buy Tickets

Apollo Comedy Club February 6, 2025 10 PM at The Apollo's Jonelle Procope Theater Jumpstart your weekend with a fun night of laughter, drinks, and tasty bites with the best up and coming talent in comedy today. Curated by Bob Sumner (legendary producer of Def Comedy Jam, creator of Laff Mobb on Aspire), The Apollo Comedy Club presents a night of comedic sets that will have you rolling in laughter. Buy Tickets

Russell Peters: RELAX* World Tour *it's not that serious February 8, 2025 8 PM at Beacon Theatre The Beacon Theatre now features a groundbreaking new audio system – Sphere Immersive Sound – making The Beacon THE best sounding venue in the world. Sphere Immersive Sound uses 3D audio beamforming technology to deliver targeted, crystal-clear and uniform audio to every seat in the house – setting a new standard for sound quality in performance venues. With this innovative technology, whether you’re seated in the front row or the back of the balcony, you have the exact same audio experience. With consistent audio levels from point of origin to destination, the sound to each seat is sonically perfect. Buy Tickets

UpDating February 13, 2025 8 PM at Town Hall

Deray Davis: Apologies In Advance February 14, 2025 8 PM at Town Hall DeRay Davis is quickly killing Hollywood with his hilarious humor and persona. His film credits include Old Dogs, Life as We Know It, Imagine That, School for Scoundrels, Scary Movie 4, Barbershop 1&2 and Johnson Family Vacation.

The Read Live: 12 Year Anniversary Show February 15, 2025 8 PM at Beacon Theatre

Aurie Styla: The Aurator Tour February 15, 2025 8 PM at Gramercy Theatre Aurie Styla is a London-based stand-up comedian, presenter and broadcaster who has been active in the comedy scene since 2014. With over ten years of experience under his belt, Styla has developed a distinctive voice for his comedy that keeps audiences coming back for more. He has gone on four self-produced comedy special tours alongside 8 mixed-bill tours under his company, ComedyMania Productions Ltd. Styla hosted “The Scene” on BBC Radio London and regularly appears on “The Now Show” and “NewsJack” on Radio 4, as well as hosting his own podcast, “Respectfully… Podcast.” His comedy special, “GREEN,” won the Spirit of the (Edinburgh) Fringe Award in 2022 and is available to watch on YouTube. On top of comedy, Styla has graced the silver screen as lead character Billy Pitcher in the 2022 British comedy “On The Other Foot” and the co-lead in the 2019 horror-comedy “The Living Dead,” both of which are available to stream on Amazon Prime. Buy Tickets

All Star Stand Up Comedy - Sunday To Thursday and Friday Saturday At 1 February 18, 2025 9 PM at Greenwich Village Comedy Club Buy Tickets