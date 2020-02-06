Photo Flash: Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan Rehearse for FROZEN!

Meet Frozen's new stars!

Let the storm rage on because we're getting a look inside rehearsals as Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan prepare to join the Broadway company of the smash-hit musical Frozen. Head to Arendelle by checking out the photos of the show's newest Elsa, Anna, and Hans below!

McKenzie Kurtz will make her Broadway debut starring as Anna, and Ciara Renée (Pippin, Big Fish, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) will star as Elsa, replacing original Broadway stars Patti Murin and Caissie Levy. Ryan McCartan (Wicked; Heathers: The Musical; Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie") will join the cast as Hans, replacing current cast member Joe Carroll. The new stars will begin performances Tuesday, February 18, with Levy, Murin, and Carroll playing their final performance Sunday, February 16.

Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, has joined Disney Theatrical hits The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at the legendary St. James Theatre, where it is currently celebrating its second smash year.

McKenzie Kurtz, Ciara Renee, Ryan McCartan and cast

Ciara Renee, Ryann Redmond and McKenzie Kurtz

Ciara Renee

Ryan McCartan and cast





