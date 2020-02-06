Photo Flash: Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan Rehearse for FROZEN!
Meet Frozen's new stars!
Let the storm rage on because we're getting a look inside rehearsals as Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan prepare to join the Broadway company of the smash-hit musical Frozen. Head to Arendelle by checking out the photos of the show's newest Elsa, Anna, and Hans below!
McKenzie Kurtz will make her Broadway debut starring as Anna, and Ciara Renée (Pippin, Big Fish, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) will star as Elsa, replacing original Broadway stars Patti Murin and Caissie Levy. Ryan McCartan (Wicked; Heathers: The Musical; Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie") will join the cast as Hans, replacing current cast member Joe Carroll. The new stars will begin performances Tuesday, February 18, with Levy, Murin, and Carroll playing their final performance Sunday, February 16.
Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, has joined Disney Theatrical hits The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at the legendary St. James Theatre, where it is currently celebrating its second smash year.
McKenzie Kurtz, Ciara Renee, Ryan McCartan and cast
Ciara Renee, Ryann Redmond and McKenzie Kurtz
Ciara Renee
Ryan McCartan and cast
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with so... (read more)
HADESTOWN Announces Initial 2021 Tour Dates
Hadestown announced the first of its 2021 tour dates today!... (read more)
Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, writer Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including a revival of Alice by Heart and an update on th... (read more)
Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway unit... (read more)