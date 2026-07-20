Georgia Stitt's BELL TOWER AND OTHER ART SONGS Now Available Digitally and In Print

Hal Leonard Publishing and Concord Theatricals released a new songbook of works by American composer Georgia Stitt entitled Bell Tower and Other Art Songs. The songbook features 35 works by Stitt, including the 26 theatrical art songs included on Stitt's album Bell Tower, released on Concord Theatricals Recordings in March 2026, as well as sheet music for Stitt's acclaimed Alphabet City Cycle and a selection of songs from previous recordings. The repertoire on Bell Tower and Other Art Songs is appropriate for classical and musical theater performers, alike. The songbook is available in digital and print editions.

Georgia Stitt is an award-winning composer, lyricist, music producer, and pianist whose work spans Broadway, concert music, film, television, and choral repertoire. Her songs are celebrated for their expressive melodies, sophisticated storytelling, and deep emotional resonance.



Compositions in the songbook stretch across three decades of Stitt's career: from the “Two London Songs” written in the 1990s when she was an undergraduate at Vanderbilt University's Blair School of Music, to “The Trumpet,” written in the summer of 2025. On the Bell Tower album, the art songs are performed by Broadway stars and recording artists including Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), Tituss Burgess (The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys, Moulin Rouge!), Nikki Renée Daniels (Once Upon a Mattress, Company, Hamilton), Andrea Jones-Sojola (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Music Man), Marc Kudisch (Girl from the North Country, Finding Neverland, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Rebecca Luker (Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, The Secret Garden), Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George), Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, The Light in the Piazza, The Bridges of Madison County), and two-time GRAMMY award winner Hila Plitmann. Also in the songbook is the full Alphabet City Cycle, recorded previously for a digital EP by Award-nominee Kate Baldwin, and art songs “Sonnet 29,” “These Two,” “Love After Love,” and “The Water Is Wide.”



The title Bell Tower comes from the poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke. Stitt collected more poetry for these songs from sources spanning the New York City subway (Alicia Partnoy's poem “Communication,” featured in an MTA ad campaign), to poetry collections (where she found works by Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz, Dorothy Parker, Connie Bensley, and Wendy Cope), to gems by Sara Teasdale, Margaret Funkhouser, Lorine Niedecker, Georgia Douglas Johnson, Edna St. Vincent Millay, William Henry Hutchingson, Christina Rossetti, and Edward Thomas. Stitt commissioned additional poems from friends Faye Greenberg, Angelica Chéri, Mindi Dickstein, Anika Chapin, and Ta'Rea Campbell. Sheet music for Bell Tower and Other Art Songs is available to purchase HERE Bell Tower and Other Art Songs: Music by Georgia Stitt.

The songbook

Alan's Dead

Almost Everything I Need (The Divorcée On Avenue C)

Blanket In July (The Jilted Actress In Tompkins Square Park)

Bloody Men

Brief Passage

Central Park At Dusk

Communication

Composed Upon Westminster Bridge

Exterminator

From Halcyon Hall

The Heart Of A Woman

Hold Fast Your Dreams

Hutchinson Sonnet

I Hardly Remember (The Widow On Avenue D)

Let This Darkness Be A Bell Tower

London

Love After Love

Masked Behavior

Permissive Society

Re-Creation

Small Talk

Sonnet 29

Sunday Light (The Lover On Avenue A)

Tectonic Plates

That Look

These Two

The True Nature Of Evil

The Trumpet

A Very Short Song

The Wanting Of You (The Student On Avenue B)

The Water Is Wide

What Horror To Awake At Night

What Lips My Lips Have Kissed

When I Am Dead

Why I Avoid Eye Contact About Georgia Stitt

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