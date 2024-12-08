Georgia Shreve Releases 'SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spirit of Wagner Award recipient Georgia Shreve has unveiled her holiday album, Spirit of Christmas. Featuring original compositions, timeless classics, and an all-star cast of performers, this collection promises to become an enduring part of the holiday music tradition. Inspired by her lifelong connection to the holiday season, Shreve blends lush orchestral arrangements with unforgettable melodies to evoke joy, wonder, and the magic of Christmas.

"This album grew from the simplicity of a piano to an expansive orchestral creation," Shreve explains. "The beauty and meaning of Christmas inspire me to write music that moves people and tells a story. My goal is to create songs that will last forever."

Performing alongside the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, known for their unparalleled artistry and reputation for working with the world's finest composers and performers, Spirit of Christmas is a testament to Shreve's commitment to excellence.

The album features Richard Troxell, celebrated tenor known for his performances in Madama Butterfly, Carmen, and more, delivers soaring vocals that bring Shreve's compositions to life; soprano Sarah Joy Miller; and conductor and composer Steven Mercurio, known for his collaborations with Andrea Bocelli and the Three Tenors, who lends his masterful touch to the orchestral arrangements.

Stream it for free and immerse yourself in the timeless beauty of Georgia Shreve's music:

For more information, visit: GeorgiaShreve.com