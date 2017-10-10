George Takei and ALLEGIANCE Cast to Honor the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and 100th Infantry Battalion

George Takei is set to return to Honolulu with cast members from his Broadway musical Allegiance to honor the veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team (the most decorated unit of the U.S. Army during WWII) and 100th Infantry Battalion on Saturday, November 4 at 9 a.m. local time. He will also be joined by other local and community leaders of Hawaii.

Mr. Takei's visit marks the return of Allegiance to movie theaters across the U.S. for a special one-night event on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

This special ceremony, called GO FOR BROKE, a motto of the 442nd Unit during World War II, is being presented in partnership with Allegiance and Fathom Events, and will honor representatives from the Sons and Daughters of the 442nd, Go for Broke National Education Center, 100th Club, and the Nisei Veterans Legacy. It will feature performances from the Iolani Choir andElena Wang (Allegiance on Broadway and upcoming Los Angeles production); a keynote address from Mr. Takei; a panel moderated by Carole Hayashino (Executive Director of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii), with Mr. Takei and Lorenzo Thione (Allegiance's lead producer and co-writer); all to culminate in the presentation of a commemorative gift fromAllegiance to each of the veteran organizations.

Allegiance, inspired by Mr. Takei's true-life experience, tells the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a troubling time of a nation at war. A mysterious envelope leads Sam Kimura (Takei) back 60 years to a time when he (played as a young man byTelly Leung - Godspell, "Glee") and his sister Kei (Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga--Miss Saigon, "Mulan") strive to save their family from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Sam enlists in the army to prove his family's loyalty, while Kei joins the draft resisters fighting for the rights of their people. Their paths take them from the lush farmlands of California to the wastelands of Wyoming to the battlefields of Europe, and their divided loyalties threaten to tear them apart forever. But as long-lost memories are relived and a new perspective is gained, Sam finds that it is never too late to forgive and experience the redemptive power of love.

The return of Allegiance to cinemas commemorates Pearl Harbor Day, and the end of its 75th anniversary year. The event will be presented through Fathom Events for one night on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. local time. In addition to the full-length presentation, audiences will enjoy exclusive footage from Takei's fall return to the site in Hawaii where U.S. history was forever changed 76 years prior, including new, never-before-seen cast interviews and footage. Tickets for George Takei'sAllegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen can be purchased online by visiting www.AllegianceMusical.com or at participating movie theater box offices.

"At a time when the ugly echoes of fear and racial prejudice once again grow louder with each passing day, remembering our past history becomes critical," George Takei said. "Pearl Harbor and WWII put our country to the test, and while we as a nation rose up to the challenge and fought our enemies abroad, sadly we also turned against our own at home and inflicted on our fellow citizens an injustice that should never be forgotten. It fills me with great pride that Allegiance can act as a powerful reminder for audiences across America and help them experience and feel first-person the devastating impact that the internment had on families like mine, who lost everything for no crime but that of looking like the enemy who had attacked us."

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets can be arranged at AllegianceMusical.Eventbrite.com. Media and press will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. HT with the event beginning at 9:00 a.m. HT. It will also be livestreamed via George Takei's Facebook page.

