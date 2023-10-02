Geneva Carr, Michael Cerveris To Lead Industry Reading Of New Comedy 45 BENNINGTON

Oct. 02, 2023

Tony nominee Geneva Carr and Tony winner Michael Cerveris will lead the first NYC industry reading of 45 Bennington, a new play by Ryan McCurdy. Imani Jade Powers (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Becton, and Priyanka Krishnan will round out the ensemble of this comedy about real estate, religion, and other illusions.

In the slightly askew and absurd world of 45 Bennington, Meg has just won the house of her dreams in a church sweepstakes, but nothing is for free - and she'll not have a moment of peace if Vegas Strip magician King Aramad and a parade of unwelcome guests have anything to do with it. Someone is going to pay and someone has to die, but it's all for charity.

Playwright McCurdy's other works include Whiterock Cliff with Ellie Pyle, produced by Goode Productions, and NIAGARA: A New Musical with Lauren Widner, receiving an industry reading produced by Martha Di Paolo later in October. Producer Front Porch Readings' previous work includes industry readings of Douglas Lyons' Chicken and Biscuits and Bianca Sams' Rust on Bone.

The reading will take place Monday, October 9th with an invited industry audience. To request a seat, please contact frontporchreadings@gmail.com. 45 Bennington was developed through Bespoke Plays, a bicoastal reading series devoted to the playwright. Literary managers, artistic directors, and commercial producers are especially encouraged to join us for this production-ready piece.



