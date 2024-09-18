Gaelic Storm With Special Guests Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Come to Adler Hall In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-national, Celtic juggernaut Gaelic Storm are coming to New York to perform at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $45, $60, and $75 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.eventbrite.com starting on Friday, September 20 at 10:00AM.

Gaelic Storm takes a true blue-collar, hard-nose approach to touring, consistently traveling the US and internationally forging a unique path in the Celtic music world. “You have to see us live. We are the true workingman's' band,” says longtime member Ryan Lacey. “We still, and most likely always will, tour most of the year, and that's how we constantly hone our craft.”

The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it's a well-diversified crowd for sure – attracting fans of every genre with their rich storytelling, energetic instrumentals, devotion to Celtic traditions and passion for their stagecraft. They are as loyal to their fans as the fans are to them, as frontman Patrick Murphy states, “The fans are the ones that have given us this life. We're here for them.”