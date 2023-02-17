Gad Elmaleh Comes to the Beacon Theatre in April

French comedian Gad Elmaleh will perform D'ailleurs, Gad sera au..., a French-language stand-up comedy show at the Beacon Theatre on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Elmaleh brings D'ailleurs to New York City for the first time, having performed it at 110 sold-out shows worldwide, in front of more than 500,000 people.

Tickets are $59.00, $79.00, $99.00 and $129.00 (plus applicable fees) and are available at www.ticketmaster.com starting Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM.

Gad Elmaleh is one of the biggest and most recognizable comedic talents in the world. On stage, Gad continues to cement himself as one of the most widely known and beloved standup comedians working today. In 2015, he completed a residency at Joe's Pub in New York City, which saw him performing to sold-out crowds for more than fifty nights. The impressive run led to a multi-city major comedy tour across the United States, culminating in a sold-out show at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in February 2017. Overseas, Gad made history by selling out the prestigious Olympia Hall in Paris for seven consecutive weeks, a feat that had never before been accomplished. He followed the sold-out run with another seven sold-out weeks of shows at the Palais des Sports, a 3,800-seat venue also in Paris. In the film world, Gad starred as "Ben Salaad" in the Steven Spielberg-directed film The Adventures of Tintin. His additional film work includes Pattaya, The Midnight Orchestra, Capital, Les Seigneurs, Happiness Never Comes Alone, Jack and Jill, La Rafle, Coco, and more.