GLORIOUS STRINGS Features Trio Of Rare Violins Played By World-Renowned Virtuosi At Club Helsinki Hudson

World-class violinists Augustin Hadelich, Tim Fain, and Francisco Fullana, all of whom perform on very rare violins, will join forces for "Glorious Strings" at Club Helsinki Hudson on Sunday, October 6, at 7pm. The three will be accompanied by pianist Robert Koenig for the concert, a presentation of The Preservation League of NYS, along with the Clement & Karen Arrison Family Charitable Foundation & The Stradivari Society.

Grammy Award-winner, Augustin Hadelich plays the "Kiesewetter" violin by Antonio Stradivari (c. 1723) and is hailed as one of the great violinists of our time. Hadelich performs a wide-ranging and adventurous repertoire and is often referred to by colleagues as a "musician's musician." Recently named Musical America's 2018 Instrumentalist of the Year, he is known for his phenomenal technique, soulful approach, and insightful interpretations. Hadelich is a graduate of the Istituto Mascagni in Livorno, Italy, and the Juilliard School.

Tim Fain plays the "Moller" violin by Francesco Goberti (c. 1717). Fain can be seen on screen and heard on the Grammy Award-nominated soundtrack of the hit film "BLACK SWAN." He gives "voice" to the violin of the lead actor in "12 Years a Slave" and to Richard Gere's violin in "Bee Season." Fain is a dynamic and compelling performer of traditional works and also a champion of 20th- and 21st-century composers. He regularly collaborates with American composer Philip Glass among others. Fain is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia and the Juilliard School.

A native of the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, Francisco Fullana is making a name for himself as both a performer and as a leader of innovative educational institutions. Fullana performs on the 1735 "Mary Portman" ex-Kreisler Guarneri del Gesù violin. He is enjoying a diverse international career of concerto and recital appearances as well as a wide array of collaborations as a chamber musician. Fullana has also become a committed innovator, leading new institutions of musical education for young people. He is a graduate of the Juilliard School and the USC Thornton School of Music.

Pianist Robert Koenig is a Grammy Award-nominated musician who has established an outstanding reputation as a collaborative pianist and chamber musician. He performs regularly in major centers around the world with many of this generation's most renowned musicians. Recent engagements have included performances at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Louvre Museum, and Royal Festival Hall. He is a professor at UC Santa Barbara and a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music.

Since its founding in 1974, the Preservation League of NYS has built a reputation for action and effectiveness. Its stated goal is to preserve historic buildings, districts, and landscapes and to build a better New York, one community at a time. The Preservation League is devoted to protecting meaningful historic places in an environment that encourages and incentivizes their preservation, and view historic preservation as a widely accepted tool for economic development, community revitalization, and smart, sustainable growth.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





