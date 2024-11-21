GIANT Starring John Lithgow Will Transfer to the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Court Theatre's production of Mark Rosenblatt's GIANT will have a 14 week limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End. Directed by Nicholas Hytner (Straight Line Crazy, La Belle Sauvage) and designed by Bob Crowley, the sold-out hit which has just completed its run at the Royal Court premiered at the theatre in September 2024. The West End transfer will run from 26 April 2025 – 2 August 2025, with an opening night on 1 May 2025.

Tony and Golden Globe-winner John Lithgow (Killers of the Flower Moon, The Crown) will reprise his extraordinary performance as Roald Dahl with Olivier Award-winner Elliot Levey (Cold War, Patriots, Good) returning as Tom Maschler. Further casting to be announced.

A world-famous children's author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends...

It's the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won't die down. Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, GIANT explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

The production features lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and casting by Arthur Carrington. General Management is by Short Street Productions Ltd and Mark Rubinstein is Executive Producer for the West End Production.

Mark Rosenblatt says: “Premiering GIANT, my first play, at the legendary Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs has been a wonderful, dizzying and life-changing experience. Had its journey ended there, it would have been plenty. But to have Nick Hytner's superlative production now transfer to the West End to be experienced by a wider audience is far beyond my every expectation."

John Lithgow says: “For over sixty years, The Royal Court Theatre has been the cradle of great new playwriting. Along with writer Mark Rosenblatt and director Nick Hytner, they have launched another remarkable new play. I am happy and proud to be a part of its first trip out into a wider world.”

Brian and Dayna Lee say: “Since first reading Mark's debut play, we have been anticipating audiences experiencing his extraordinary work. After sold-out houses and a thrilling debut at the Royal Court, we are ecstatic to bring GIANT to the West End with the astonishing John Lithgow as Roald Dahl. Along with our partners Stephanie Kramer & Nicole Kramer and Josh Fielder & Robyn Goodman, we are looking forward to audiences having the opportunity to experience this bold, brave and pivotal piece of theatre that stays with you long after the curtain comes down.”

David Byrne, Artistic Director of The Royal Court says: “Mark Rosenblatt's GIANT is an astounding debut play brought brilliantly to life in Nicholas Hynter's thrilling production. I am incredibly proud to have had GIANT as part of my first season at the Royal Court, with both Mark and Nick making their Royal Court debuts. With the exception of our famous Monday night rush seats, GIANT sold every available ticket for its premiere run at the Royal Court before its first preview. I am therefore delighted that it is transferring to the West End, led by the incomparable John Lithgow, so that more audiences can get the pleasure of experiencing this gripping new play.”

The Royal Court's production of GIANT will be produced in the West End by Brian and Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer and Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler and Robyn Goodman.