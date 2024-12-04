GAUDANSE Awarded $35,000 By The New York State Council On The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GAUDANSE announced a grant award totaling $35,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded $82 million this year to 509 artists and 1,497 organizations across the state.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park intends to host Gaudanse for a three-week residency in the spring of 2025. During this residency, the focus will be the creative and technical development of a new creative work. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to providing support to Gaudanse throughout the residency and public presentations.

"As the unparalleled leader of arts and culture, New York's creativity and innovation inspires the world," Governor Hochul said. "Our continued investment in our dynamic creative sector will further boost tourism, strengthen our local economies and continue New York's success as a rich and vibrant place to live, work and visit."

Executive Director of NYSCA Erika Mallin said, "On behalf of the Council and staff, I am so proud that we are supporting the critical work of so many nonprofit organizations all across the state, including work of GAUDANSE. New York State's art and culture nonprofits make us a global leader, strengthening our connections to each other and the larger world. I thank you for your dedication and service and look forward to all your work in the coming year."

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State's arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $162 million in FY2025, serving organizations and artists across all 10 of the state's regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources.

Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.

Imani Gaudin studied dance at New Orleans Center for Creative Arts where she was awarded a Certificate of Artistry in dance. She then graduated with honors from the Conservatory of Dance at Purchase College, SUNY where she studied abroad at the Amsterdam University of the Arts, Academie Voor Theater en Dans. She was awarded the Bert Terborgh Dance Award for Leadership and Excellence in Dance and was a recipient of the Adopt-A-Dancer Scholarship Award. She received training at The Ailey School, The Juilliard School, Alonzo King Lines Ballet, where she received the Homer Avila Award, Orsolina, with Jacob Jonas, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Point Park University. In 2023 she was honored as a National Performance Network Take Notice Fund Awardee. She was recently commissioned by Baryshnikov Arts with support from Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance to premiere a live durational visual and performance art work with visual artist Jakob Vitale at Bella Abzug Park in New York. Imani has had the pleasure of performing works by Ohad Naharin, Netta Yerushalmy, Roderick George, and Akira Yoshida when she trained at b12. She has also worked with, performed, and collaborated with Alethea Pace, Kayla Farrish, and Micheal Rice. Currently, Imani is a movement artist with TRIBE under the direction of Shamel Pitts. She has been a resident artist at Kaastsbaan Cultural Park, and a Baryshnikov Arts 2024 AIR, Pepatián Dancing Futures 2024 AIR and has been selected for a 2025 New Dance Alliance Liftoff Residency. She has sat on the curatorial panel for Battery Dance Young Voices in Dance and she is a teaching artist through Battery Dance's education program for New York public school students and has served as a Choreography Mentor in partnership with T2 Dance's ChoreoFest. As the Artistic Director/Founder of GAUDANSE, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Imani has created a collaborative space for all artists to provide access and education to dance and the arts. @imani.angele

gaudanse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dance organization founded by Imani Gaudin in 2020. gaudanse is a collective of artists rooted between New York and New Orleans and is composed of multidisciplinary artists weaving together elements of dance, performance art, music, film, and visual arts. The grail of gaudanse is to investigate movement languages, aiming to create works that transcend mere aesthetics, addressing poignant and thought-provoking matters. With a commitment to social impact, the collective aspires to stir conversations that resonate on both the micro and macro levels, provoking contemplation on a spectrum from the minutiae of individual experience to the grand tapestry of humanity. gaudanse made its debut performance at Battery Dance Festival in New York. Since then, they have presented work at the Versatility Dance Festival by T2 Dance Company at the Dairy Arts Center (CO), Ruth Page Center (IL) and Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center (UT), FUSA Dance Festival - FRENCH-USA Dance Festival at LaMama Experimental Theatre Club, Artist of Color Council's At Capacity at Triskelion, Movement Reseach at the Judson Church, Upsurge Dance Festival, Emerge Dance Festival at Gibney Dance Center, Fringe Festival, The Highline, Uptown Rising Bridge for Dance, Arts on Site, Rockland Dance Festival and created a dance film for One Day Dance Season Four that premiered at the Tank Theater. gaudanse artists and collaborators have been honored to have residencies at Baryshnikov Arts Center, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, and Pepatián | Dancing Futures Residency in collaboration with BAAD! with major support from the Jerome Foundation, supported in part by the Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant and support from Materials for the Arts. For more information visit https://www.gaudanse.org/ @gau.danse