Alex Sharp and Denise Gough Join Cast of GAME OF THRONES Prequel

Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo have all joined the pilot for HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel in series regular roles, according to Variety.

Previously announced cast members for the prequel include Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse, though no role descriptions have been announced.

In addition, SJ Clarkson has also signed on to direct the pilot and to serve as an executive producer. Clarkson was recently chose to direct the next "Star Trek" film and she recently executive produced and directed the limited series "Collateral" for BBC and Netflix.

Taking place thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the new show chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying SECRETS of Westeros' history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend-it's not the story we think we know.

The series was co-created by Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin. The story was written by Goldman and Martin with Goldman writing the teleplay. She will also serve as showrunner. She and Martin will executive produce along with Clarkson, Daniel Zelman, James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, and "Game of Thrones" executive producer Vince Gerardis. Chris Symes will co-executive produce.

Ackie will star in the upcoming blockbuster "Star Wars: Episode IX" directed by J.J Abrams. She was recently seen in "Yardie," the film that served as the directorial debut of Idris Elba.

Gough recently appeared in Wash Westmoreland's "Colette" alongside Keira Knightley and Dominic West.

Bower is a British actor and musician who has appeared in films like Tim Burton's "Sweeney Todd," as well as the "Twilight" films and "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones." He is the lead singer, guitarist, and founding member of the musical group Counterfeit.

Atim is best known for her stage work, winning an Olivier Award for her performance as Marianne Laine in "Girl From the North Country." Her TV career began in 2018 when she became a series regular in the Hulu show "Harlots."

Jeremiah stars in the sci-fi series "Humans," which airs on Channel 4 in the U.K. and AMC in the U.S.

Henley is best known for playing Lucy in the three "Chronicles of Narnia" films. She recently filmed a role in the first season of the upcoming Starz series "The Spanish Princess."

Sharp was the lead in the stage adaptation of Mark Haddon's best-selling novel "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." He recently starred in John Cameron Mitchell's "How to Talk to Girls at Parties" and Marti Noxon's "To the Bone."

Regbo currently stars in the Netflix series "The Last Kingdom" and appeared in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

