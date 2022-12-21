Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Future Dance Festival Announces Call For Submissions For FUTURE DANCE FESTIVAL

The Future Dance Festival  is a choreographic competition aiming to give new creators an opportunity to showcase their work. 

Dec. 21, 2022  

92NY announces a call for submissions for the 2023 Future Dance Festival. Created by Harkness Dance Center director Taryn Kaschock Russell, the Future Dance Festival is a choreographic competition aiming to give new creators an opportunity to showcase their work.

Conceived as a virtual showcase when 92NY's building was closed due to the pandemic - with the goal of building a bridge between the next generation of creators and the current generation of directors and industry leaders - 2023's festival will be both virtual and in person on the stage of the newly renovated Buttenweiser Hall as part of the new Harkness Studio series. The Future Dance Festival's mission to provide opportunities for new choreographic talent is evidenced in this season's performance schedule which features two finalists from the inaugural Future Dance Festival - Annie Rigney in March and Barkha Patel in May. This year's Artist in Residence and Mainstage Series headliner Leonardo Sandoval was also an inaugural FDF finalist.

"It feels almost more important now than it did during the pandemic to continue the work of investing in developing networks which support our future generation of creative voices," comments Russell. "Now is the moment to commit, as a community, to providing continual opportunities to offer and spotlight diverse stories, and introduce new audiences to new physical narratives. The Future Dance Festival 's mission, from its inception, was to move the needle forward for the next generation, and we are even more committed to furthering that mission today."

The Future Dance Festival is open to applicants 18+ who have only had one professional commission to date. For additional details and the submission form, please go to 92NY.org/FutureDanceFestival.

Notifications will be communicated in January and February and finalists will be announced on March 10, 2023. This year's panelists include:

Janet Eilber, Artistic Director, Martha Graham Dance Theater
Michael Novak, Artistic Director, Paul Taylor Dance Company
Dante Puleio, Artistic Director, Limón Dance Company
Jessica Tong, Rehearsal Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham
Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

More TBA

SUBMISSION & SELECTION PERIOD

December 30, 2022 - January 27, 2023 Submissions Open
January 27 - February 17, 2023 First Round Notifications
March 10, 2023 Finalists Announced

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.



