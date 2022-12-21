Future Dance Festival Announces Call For Submissions For FUTURE DANCE FESTIVAL

92NY announces a call for submissions for the 2023 Future Dance Festival. Created by Harkness Dance Center director Taryn Kaschock Russell, the Future Dance Festival is a choreographic competition aiming to give new creators an opportunity to showcase their work.

Conceived as a virtual showcase when 92NY's building was closed due to the pandemic - with the goal of building a bridge between the next generation of creators and the current generation of directors and industry leaders - 2023's festival will be both virtual and in person on the stage of the newly renovated Buttenweiser Hall as part of the new Harkness Studio series. The Future Dance Festival's mission to provide opportunities for new choreographic talent is evidenced in this season's performance schedule which features two finalists from the inaugural Future Dance Festival - Annie Rigney in March and Barkha Patel in May. This year's Artist in Residence and Mainstage Series headliner Leonardo Sandoval was also an inaugural FDF finalist.



"It feels almost more important now than it did during the pandemic to continue the work of investing in developing networks which support our future generation of creative voices," comments Russell. "Now is the moment to commit, as a community, to providing continual opportunities to offer and spotlight diverse stories, and introduce new audiences to new physical narratives. The Future Dance Festival 's mission, from its inception, was to move the needle forward for the next generation, and we are even more committed to furthering that mission today."



The Future Dance Festival is open to applicants 18+ who have only had one professional commission to date. For additional details and the submission form, please go to 92NY.org/FutureDanceFestival.



Notifications will be communicated in January and February and finalists will be announced on March 10, 2023. This year's panelists include:



Janet Eilber, Artistic Director, Martha Graham Dance Theater

Michael Novak, Artistic Director, Paul Taylor Dance Company

Dante Puleio, Artistic Director, Limón Dance Company

Jessica Tong, Rehearsal Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham



More TBA



SUBMISSION & SELECTION PERIOD



December 30, 2022 - January 27, 2023 Submissions Open

January 27 - February 17, 2023 First Round Notifications

March 10, 2023 Finalists Announced

