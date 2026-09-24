Full Lineup of Choreographers, Companies, and World Premiere Work Set For Hudson Valley Dance Festival
The celebration will feature performances from GALLIM, Gibney Company, and Tony Award winner Arturo Lyons, among others.
The next wave of award-winning choreographers, performers and companies has joined the lineup for the 13th annual Hudson Valley Dance Festival, including a world premiere work from Hudson Valley local and celebrated choreographer Chase Brock. Held Saturday, October 10, 2026, this celebration brings world-class movement to the scenic banks of the Hudson River at Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY. The annual festival, which holds performances at 2 pm and 5 pm, is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Just added to this year's lineup:
The Chase Brock Experience presenting a power-packed performance brimming with energy and dynamism, from the mind of the prolific Chase Brock, director of Modern Accord Depot in Accord, NY
Luigi Crispino, a member of American Ballet Theatre, performing Turning to the Light, a mesmerizing balletic work exemplifying grace, agility and precision, choreographed by celebrated American Ballet Theatre soloist ZJ Fang
Gibney Company presenting Johan Inger's Rain Dogs, a kinetic contemporary piece that meshes spirited storytelling with methodic technique
LaHa Dance Group presenting Mirage, an entrancing duet choreographed by founder Laura Halzack, examining the emotional tethers and boundless intimacy of human connection
Lloyd Knight, a soloist of Martha Graham Dance Company, presenting Jamar Roberts' To The Brink and Back, a moving exploration of Roberts' compelling choreographical forte and spellbinding command of movement
They join the previously announced: GALLIM, presenting a bold and imaginative work examining the power of transformation choreographed by company founder Andrea Miller; Casey Bronwyn Howes and Jacob Michael Warren of Leggybones Physical Theater, performing a unique work that interweaves contemporary technique with playful physicality; 2019 Guggenheim Fellow and internationally renowned choreographer Pontus Lidberg, presenting an emotionally charged performance inspired by Brokeback Mountain; and Tony Award winner and Cats: The Jellicle Ball choreographer Arturo Lyons, bringing his signature ballroom flair and vogue techniques to life through ensemble work Vogue Orchestra.
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