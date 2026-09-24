Full Lineup of Choreographers, Companies, and World Premiere Work Set For Hudson Valley Dance Festival

The next wave of award-winning choreographers, performers and companies has joined the lineup for the 13th annual Hudson Valley Dance Festival, including a world premiere work from Hudson Valley local and celebrated choreographer Chase Brock. Held Saturday, October 10, 2026, this celebration brings world-class movement to the scenic banks of the Hudson River at Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY. The annual festival, which holds performances at 2 pm and 5 pm, is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Just added to this year's lineup:

The Chase Brock Experience presenting a power-packed performance brimming with energy and dynamism, from the mind of the prolific Chase Brock, director of Modern Accord Depot in Accord, NY

Luigi Crispino, a member of American Ballet Theatre, performing Turning to the Light, a mesmerizing balletic work exemplifying grace, agility and precision, choreographed by celebrated American Ballet Theatre soloist ZJ Fang

Gibney Company presenting Johan Inger's Rain Dogs, a kinetic contemporary piece that meshes spirited storytelling with methodic technique

LaHa Dance Group presenting Mirage, an entrancing duet choreographed by founder Laura Halzack, examining the emotional tethers and boundless intimacy of human connection

Lloyd Knight, a soloist of Martha Graham Dance Company, presenting Jamar Roberts' To The Brink and Back, a moving exploration of Roberts' compelling choreographical forte and spellbinding command of movement

They join the previously announced: GALLIM, presenting a bold and imaginative work examining the power of transformation choreographed by company founder Andrea Miller; Casey Bronwyn Howes and Jacob Michael Warren of Leggybones Physical Theater, performing a unique work that interweaves contemporary technique with playful physicality; 2019 Guggenheim Fellow and internationally renowned choreographer Pontus Lidberg, presenting an emotionally charged performance inspired by Brokeback Mountain; and Tony Award winner and Cats: The Jellicle Ball choreographer Arturo Lyons, bringing his signature ballroom flair and vogue techniques to life through ensemble work Vogue Orchestra.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 28 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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