Full Casting Announced for the West End Return of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The hit production of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will re-open at the Aldwych Theatre on 28 July 2021 following over a year of shutdown across the West End.

Joining Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo as Tina and Ike are Chanel Haynes who plays the role of Tina at some performances each week, Joe Evans as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina's Grandmother GG, Francesca Jackson and Alice Bailey Johnson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Matt Mills as Tina's father Richard Bullock, Posi Morakinyo as Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Garmon Rhys as Tina's Manager Roger Davies, Joseph Richardson as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma.

Ensemble members are Lori Barker and Kelly Hampson, Chris Grahamson who plays Carpenter, Paul Mukembo who plays Tina's son Craig and Alex Okoampa who plays Tina's son Ronnie, the Ikettes are played by Samara Casteallo, Mia Musak and Anu Ogunmefun and swings Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Livvy Evans, Raquel Jones, DeeArna McLean, Michael Thomas, Saran Webb and Samuel J Weir.

The children's cast comprises Tia Murrell, thirteen years old from Surrey, Rae Ann Quayle, eleven years old from Redbridge and Poppy Cunningham, ten years old from Hertfordshire share the role of Young Anna Mae; Shai Codrington, nine years old from Barnet, Sophia Anne Angiama, ten years old from Sutton and Mia Jones, eleven years old from Solihull share the role of Young Alline; Elias Agbodan George, nine years old from Havering, Remi Dabiri-McQuaid, eight years old from Hackney and Romell Barrocks-Bedeau, eleven years old from Lambeth share the role of Young Craig.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and produced in association with Tina Turner herself, has tickets available at all prices and is currently booking to 26 June 2022, including new Sunday performances. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

Having originally played Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Aisha Jawando who has been with the company since its world premiere in Spring 2018, will continue in the title role. Jammy Kasongo, who also was a member of original company and then played the roles of Richard and Raymond, steps up to play the role of Ike. Joining them and making her West End debut is Chanel Haynes as the alternate Tina who will perform the iconic role of Tina at certain performances.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

Aisha Jawando's London theatre credits include the title role in Cinderella at the Hackney Empire, The Life at Southwark Playhouse, Martha Reeves in the original London cast of Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre, Fela at the National Theatre, The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre and Soul Sister at the Savoy Theatre.

Jammy Kasongo's other theatre credits include Grand Hotel at the Southwark Playhouse, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre and Hair at The Vaults.

Chanel Haynes, who will make her London stage debut as the alternate Tina, was discovered by Quincy Jones while she was still a teenager and went on to become an original member and lead singer of the New Orleans-based group Trin-i-tee 5:7 selling over 2.5million albums worldwide and earning two Grammy nominations. At the 2008 Grammy Awards, she was part of the line-up with her band Trin-i-tee 5:7, which also included performances from Tina Turner, BeyoncÃ© and Aretha Franklin. She made her musical theatre debut in 2014 at the Zach Theatre in Austin, Texas, where, in 2018, she won the B. Iden Payne Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her role as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

In November 2019 the Broadway production opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre where is recommences performances on 8 October 2021. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Autumn 2021.

In May 2021 Tina Turner was inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Previously in 1991 she was inducted as a duo alongside Ike Turner.

The feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on Sky and Now TV. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.

Obtaining Government backed contingency insurance to protect against further unscheduled closures remains a priority. All plans for the re-opening are in accordance with the Government's latest directives and therefore subject to change.

SEE IT SAFELY

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is fully committed to the safety of our audience, performers, staff and everyone who works at or visits our theatre. To help us welcome audiences back safely, we are taking care to meet Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines and are partnered with Society of London Theatre's 'See It Safely' campaign.

Patrons can find out more at https://officiallondontheatre.com/see-it-safely/ about the safety measures that have been put in place ready for their visits.

FLEXIBLE TICKETING

Customers who had already booked to see the show between 3 June - 27 July 2021 will be contacted directly by the Box Office as a matter of priority to exchange their existing booking to the earliest date available.

Free Exchange Policy - to accommodate anyone who might fall ill after purchasing tickets, we are offering flexibility to ticket holders in the form of a new exchange policy. If you hold tickets to a performance but feel unwell or are required to self-isolate, Patrons should contact the box office and tickets may be exchanged up to 24 hours before the performance. If you feel unwell on the day of the performance, please contact the box office as soon as possible.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan