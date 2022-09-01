Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for New ANNIE National Tour

Leapin' Lizards! The full cast and creative team has been announced for the all-new tour of the iconic Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical ANNIE.

In the title role of Annie is Ellie Pulsifer, a 12-year-old actress from South Florida, making her tour debut. Christopher Swan will star as Oliver Warbucks. In the role of Miss Hannigan is Stefanie Londino. Also starring in the tour are Julia Nicole Hunter as Grace, Nick Bernardi as Rooster, Krista Curry as Lily and Mark Woodard as FDR. Addison, a stray mutt rescued by William Berloni through the Humane Society in 2017, stars as Sandy.

The Orphans are Riglee Ruth Bryson, Brianna Cameron, Bronte Harrison, Vivianne Neely, Kenzie Rees and Valeria Velasco.

The featured ensemble includes Kolten Bell, Bradley Ford Betros, Luther Brooks IV, Harrison Drake, Laura Elizabeth Flanagan, Jataria Heyward, Carly Ann Moore, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Leeanna Rubin, Andrew Scoggin, Sophie Stromberg and Kaley Were.

ANNIE is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of "Pepper" in the Original Broadway production, choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin), music supervised by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, with orchestrations by Dan DeLange. Talitha Fehr is the Music Coordinator and Elaine Davidson is the Music Director.

The design team includes scenic design by Wilson Chin (Pass Over), costume design by Alejo Vietti (Jersey Boys), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis (Disney's Aladdin), hair & wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan and casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting, LLC.

The lovable mutt "Sandy" is once again trained by Tony AwardÂ®Honoree William Berloni (ANNIE, A Christmas Story, Legally Blonde).

This new multi-week tour is produced by TROIKA Entertainment, LLC, and launches at The Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY on October 4-8, 2022, followed by a multi-season tour that will visit more than 50 cities in the 2022-2023 season.

TROIKA Entertainment's COO and Executive Producer, Kori Prior says, ""We're thrilled to announce our talented new cast and stellar creative team, and we are all so excited to be bringing such a fresh, new and heartfelt production to audiences across North America starting this fall."

"This show, with its iconic title character, continues to delight generations of theatre-lovers old and new by joyfully singing directly into the face of great adversity with perseverance, guts and guile," said director Jenn Thompson. "For decades, ANNIE has continued to shine brightly, not only as an appeal to our better angels, but also as an example of the thrill of hope, hard-won: promising a better 'Tomorrow' not only for Annie herself, but for all who need her message now more than ever."

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in this new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

ANNIE features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. All three authors received 1977 Tony AwardsÂ® for their work.

By permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC, ANNIE is based on Harold Gray's popular comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" which premiered in the 1920s in the New York Daily News and became one of the most widely read strips in the 30s and 40s. Lyricist Martin Charnin bought a coffee table book called "The Life and Hard Times of Little Orphan Annie" as a Christmas gift for a friend in 1970. The clerk at the bookstore was too busy to wrap the book, so Charnin took the book home to wrap it. Instead, he read it and fell in love with the strip and set out to secure the rights. The friend never got the book.

The original production of ANNIE had its world premiere on Aug 10, 1976 at the Goodspeed Opera House (Michael J. Price, Executive Director) and opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 at the Alvin Theatre (Neil Simon theatre). It went on to win the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Cast Show Album and seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin). It closed on Broadway after playing 2,377 performances. ANNIE was revived on Broadway in 1997 and again in 2014. It has been made into a film three times (1982, 1999, 2014) and was most recently featured as a live television production on NBC. The show remains one of the biggest Broadway musical hits ever; it has been performed in 28 languages and has been running somewhere around the world for 45 years.

The beloved score for ANNIE includes "Maybe," "It's the Hard Knock Life," "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," "Easy Street," "I Don't Need Anything But You" and the eternal anthem of optimism, "Tomorrow."

THOMAS MEEHAN

(Book) is a three-time Tony Award-winning book writer for the Broadway musicals Annie, The Producers and Hairspray. In addition, he wrote the books of a dozen or so other Broadway musicals, including Richard Rodgers' I Remember Mama, Cry-Baby, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, Elf, Chaplin and Rocky (with Sylvester Stallone). A long-time contributor of humor pieces to The New Yorker magazine and an Emmy Award-winning TV comedy writer, he also wrote a number of screenplays, most notably for To Be or Not to Be and Spaceballs. Thomas was a proud member of the Council of the Dramatists Guild.

MARTIN CHARNIN

(Lyrics). Martin's career in the entertainment industry began in 1957 when he created the role of Big Deal (one of Jerome Robbins' authentic juvenile delinquents) in the original company of West Side Story. He played the role for exactly 1,000 performances. Since then, he was involved in over 140 theatrical, television, film, and night club productions as a director, producer, composer, or lyricist. He is one of the dozen people who have won Emmys, Tonys, and Grammys, and the Peabody Award for Broadcasting. Annie, which came to Broadway in 1977, originally ran for 2,377 performances, and has been revived there three times. He directed Annie 19 times (after directing the original production in New York), in London, Montreal, Amsterdam, and Melbourne as well as Annie's 14 national U.S. companies. He collaborated with Charles Strouse, Vernon Duke, Marvin Hamlisch, Mary Rodgers, and twice with Richard Rodgers on I Remember Mama and Two by Two. He wrote for, or directed, Fred Astaire, Ethel Merman, Jack Lemmon, Ann-Margaret, Jack Benny, Anne Bancroft, Betty Hutton, Sutton Foster, Sarah Jessica Parker, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Bebe Neuwirth, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Mathis, Larry Kert, Chita Rivera, Jane Lynch, Tony Bennett, Jason Alexander, and Jay-Z, among countless others, and for his wife, Shelly Burch (who originated a leading role in the original company of Nine). Most recently, "Tomorrow" from Annie became one of the 100 most performed musical numbers in the last century.

CHARLES STROUSE

(Music). A graduate of New York's P.S. 87, Townsend Harris H.S., and the Eastman School of Music, Charles has studied composition with Aaron Copland, Arthur Berger, and David Diamond in the US and Nadia Boulanger in Paris. Charles has composed copious chamber music, two piano concertos, a string quartet and two operas. After which, being broke like most composers, he was a rehearsal pianist and dance arranger for many shows, played in bar rooms, ballet classes, at weddings and strip joints (a particular boon for one who was to write the music for the film The Night They Raided Minsky's). One morning in 1960 he awoke to find he had written (with Lee Adams and Mike Stewart) Bye Bye Birdie (Tony Award), which is still among the most performed musicals in America, followed by Golden Boy with Sammy Davis, Jr. (Tony Nomination). Then came, Applause (Tony Award), It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Superman, Rags (Tony Nomination) and Annie (Tony Award). In-between, there have been scores for movies including Bonnie and Clyde and All Dogs Go to Heaven. Throughout his career, Charles has received the Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein, Frederick Lowe and the Leonard Bernstein Awards for musical achievement. He is married to director/choreographer Barbara Siman and is the father of Benjamin (attorney, author, composer), Nicholas (psychotherapist), Victoria (screen writer) and William (also a screen writer).

JENN THOMPSON

(Director). Recent credits include MonsterSongs (developmental workshop TheaterWorks Hartford), Into The Woods (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), The Music Man (Goodspeed), Anne of Green Gables: A New Folk Rock Musical (Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival); A Doll's House, Part II (TheaterWorks); Shiller's Mary Stuart (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); Conflict (Mint Theater, NYC); Oklahoma! (Goodspeed), The Secret Garden (Denver Center), Miss Bennet, A Christmas at Pemberley (Rep Theatre of St. Louis). Jenn's production of Women Without Men (Mint Theatre) garnered 2016 Lortel and Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominations for Outstanding Revival as well as 5 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Director and Revival. Former Co-Artistic Director of Off-Broadway's TACT/The Actors Company Theatre. Jenn was a 2012 finalist for the SDC's Joe A. Callaway Award, for excellence in New York City directing. Up next: Anne of Green Gables (Goodspeed), Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Children's Theatre Company) and Chains at the Mint Theater in NYC. jennthompsondirector.com

PATRICIA WILCOX

(Choreographer). Broadway: Motown the Musical (Astaire Award and the NAACP Award for Best Choreography), and A Night with Janis Joplin. Off-Broadway/National: Little Shop of Horrors, An Officer and a Gentleman, Children's Letters to God, Bowfire, Blues in the Night (NAACP Nomination), Seussical. Regional: A Swell Party (The Kennedy Center), The Secret Garden (DCPA), The Music Man and Bye Bye Birdie (Goodspeed Opera House-Connecticut Critics Circle Award), Diary of a Wimpy Kid (CTC), Peter and the Starcatcher (Pioneer), Camelot (NSMT), Jesus Christ Superstar (Sacramento Music), Hair (ATC), Guys and Dolls (Paper Mill). Winter Olympics: Choreography for Ice Dancing. Pattiwilcox.com

MONA SEYED-BOLORFOROSH

(Music Supervisor) is a theatre and classical Conductor, Music Director, Pianist and Orchestrator/Arranger whose work has been seen in places like the Met Opera, Carnegie Hall and on various Broadway shows. She is a frequent developer of new works, serving as a Music Director and Supervisor on numerous projects. Recent credits include National Tour: Annie (Music Supervisor); Broadway Sub: Come From Away, Company, Mean Girls; Off-Broadway: Oratorio for Living Things; Out of Town: Other World, a new musical by Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee.

WILSON CHIN

(Scenic Design). Broadway and Off-Broadway: Pass Over (Broadway, Lortel Award nomination), Next Fall (Broadway), Cost of Living (Manhattan Theatre Club), A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet (DR2), Space Dogs (MCC), The Thanksgiving Play (Playwrights Horizons). With director Jenn Thompson: The Secret Garden (Denver Center Theatre), Oklahoma! and Anne of Green Gables (Goodspeed Musicals). Opera: Lucia di Lammermoor (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Eine Florentinische TragÃ¶die/Gianni Schicchi (Canadian Opera, Dora Award). Film/television: Pass Over (dir. Spike Lee), "Game Theory with Bomani Jones" (HBO), "Blindspot" (NBC). Eastern Region Board member of Local USA 829. @wilsonchindesign

ALEJO VIETTI

(Costume Design). Broadway's Holiday Inn, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (West End - Olivier Nomination, National Tour, Japan and Australia), and Allegiance (Drama Desk Nomination). Designed for Radio City Rockettes, Roundabout, Manhattan Theatre Club, NYC Opera and City Center Encores among others. He has extensively worked in Regional Theatres across the U.S., commercial projects, operas, and for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. He is the recipient of the 2010 TDF Irene Sharaff Young Master Award. @alejo_vietti_costume_design

PHILIP ROSENBERG

(Lighting Design) is an award-winning New York City based Lighting Designer whose work has been seen on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in regional theaters across the country and on the West End in London. Broadway credits include: Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical, Pretty Woman the Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Elephant Man, and It's Only a Play. Regional theatre credits include: Kennedy Center, La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, The Guthrie Theater, The Old Globe, TheatreWorks, Hartford Stage, Huntington Theatre Company, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Dallas Theatre Center, The Alley Theatre, Arena Stage, The McCarter Theatre, Manhattan School of Music, Portland Stage Company, TACT, Barrington Stage Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Dorset Theatre Festival, Bay Street Theatre, Goodspeed Opera, Two River Theatre Company, George Street Playhouse, and Westport Country Playhouse. Prior to launching his own design career, Philip was Associate Lighting Designer on over 35 Broadway Plays and musicals. Philip is a graduate of the University of Arizona Theatre Arts Program.

KEN TRAVIS

(Sound Design). Broadway: In Transit, Disney's Aladdin (MX, UK, DE, JP, AU, US), Jekyll and Hyde, A Christmas Story the Musical, Scandalous, Newsies, Memphis, The ThreePenny Opera, Barefoot in the Park and Steel Magnolias. Numerous national tours and regional productions at theaters across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

ASHLEY RAE CALLAHAN

(Hair & Wig Design) is an Emmy-nominated hairstylist. Her design work includes Once Upon a One More Time at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Sweeney Todd at The Muny, Evita at New York City Center, Mamma Mia! and Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Playhouse Christmas Show at Bucks County Playhouse and Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. Broadway & Television Associate/Assistant Designer credits include: Beetlejuice, Jersey Boys Live, Ain't Too Proud, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Summer, Six Degrees of Separation, The Color Purple revival, Holiday Inn, Beautiful and Allegiance. She has over 30 Off Broadway and regional associate design credits including Jersey Boys (Off-Broadway & Tour), Anything Goes (Arena DC), Amy and the Orphans (Roundabout), Sweet Charity (New Group), Sousatzka (Toronto) and Frozen (Disneyland).

WILLIAM BERLONI

(Animal Director and Trainer). 2011 Tony Honoree for Excellence in Theatre. William found and adopted the original Sandy for the original production of Annie. Since then, all the animals he trains are rescues. Broadway: Twenty six shows which include The Ferryman, The Crucible, Bullets Over Broadway, Lady at the Emerson Bar and Grill, Annie (original and all revivals), A Christmas Story The Musical, Legally Blonde, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Camelot, Alice in Wonderland, Oliver!, Anything Goes, The Wiz and The Wizard of Oz. Mr. Berloni is the Animal Director of the new musical Because of Winn Dixie with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. He has trained animals for hundreds of Off-Broadway, regional theatre, tours, television and movies. Recent movies include Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. He provided the dogs to play "Nana" in Peter Pan Live, "Toto" in The Wiz Live and recently "Sandy" in Annie Live. Other television includes "Power," "Billions," "Sesame Street," "High Maintenance," "The Village," "Modern Love," "Little Voice," "Almost Family," "Betty," "Ramy," "Mr. Robot," Russian Doll," "Raising Kanan Ghost," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Girls5eva," "Sand Dollar Cove," "Noel Diary," "Life and Beth," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Fleishman is in Trouble," "Harlem," "Three Women" and "And Just Like That." Mr. Berloni and his family are the subjects of Discovery the docu-series entitled "Wags to Riches with Bill Berloni" in August 2015. Published author of Broadway Trails. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @BillBerloni. theatricalanimals.com

DAN DELANGE

(Orchestrations) is the resident orchestrator at Goodspeed Musicals, where he has orchestrated over 50 new and newly revived productions. His orchestrations were recently heard in the West End's production of Show Boat, which was nominated for Best Musical Revival at the 2017 Olivier Awards in London. He has orchestrated for The Jim Henson Company, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Live Theatricals at Universal Studios, Manhattan Concert Productions, and for composers Paul Williams, Jerry Herman, Harvey Schmitt, Mark Hollman, Peter Link, Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz. His scores have been heard on Broadway, London's West End, Carnegie Hall, National and European tours, film, television, and at regional theaters around the world. He's a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and Oberlin Conservatory of Music.

TALITHA FEHR

(Music Coordinator) has worked on over 75 national and international productions and tours since 2005. Highlights include: Sister Act, Mamma Mia!, School of Rock, Come Fly Away, Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, as well as the 2010 Olympic Ceremonies in Vancouver. She dedicates her work on Annie to the memory of her mentor, Sam Lutfiyya.

ELAINE DAVIDSON

(Music Director). National Tours: The Phantom of the Opera, The Wizard of Oz, Catch Me If You Can, Mamma Mia!, The Sound of Music (China), Grease, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Evita, Cats, Bombay Dreams, Jesus Christ Superstar with Carl Anderson. A native Texan, she also performed with the National Tours of Mamma Mia!, Legally Blonde, Grease, Fosse, The King and I, Evita and Big River. Music Director for: Sister Act, Theatre Arlington, Godspell, Warner Theater, Washington DC, Forever Plaid, Norfolk, VA, Atlantic City, NJ and St Cloud, MN, and My Way, Birmingham, Alabama with creator David Grapes.

HARDT CASTING, LLC

(Casting). Paul has had the honor to have served as Casting Director on the following projects: Broadway: West Side Story, Come Fly Away, August: Osage County, A Moon for the Misbegotten, On Golden Pond, Hot Feet, Caine Mutiny Court Martial and the upcoming Once Upon a One More Time. National Tours: West Side Story (US and World Tour), A Bronx Tale, Dirty Dancing, Legends!, Whistle Down the Wind, On Golden Pond, August: Osage County, The Bodyguard, and the current running tour of Cats. Regional Theatres include: Goodspeed Opera House, Bucks County Playhouse, Delaware Theatre Company, TheaterWorks Hartford, TUTS, Pasadena Playhouse and Asolo Rep.

TROIKA ENTERTAINMENT, LLC

(Producer & Tour Management). For more than 30 years, TROIKA Entertainment has been producing, managing, booking, and bringing the Broadway experience to audiences in over 450 markets throughout the United States and around the world. Theatre is, at its heart, a profession of people. We believe diversity makes us stronger and we're committed to being a company that creates an inclusive, global, and welcoming home for all our touring companies, partners, and employees. Current productions include Annie, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, My Fair Lady and Tootsie. TROIKA.com

KORI PRIOR

(Executive Producer) has 20+ years of experience in almost every aspect of theatrical production, operations, human resources, business development, producing and administration. Having joined Blue Man Group in its infancy, Kori has had the opportunity to contribute to the development and expansion of a brand from a small Off-Broadway production to a worldwide theatrical phenomenon. Kori has mounted several productions including National Tours, World Tours, and multiple long-running shows in the US and abroad. She has served as Executive Producer for The Phantom of the Opera World Tour and Tootsie the Musical among others. She is a certified executive coach, who brings a wealth of executive management and leadership skills to TROIKA Entertainment.

VASI LAURENCE

(Co-Producer). Theater/Film: Passing Strange (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award/Best Musical) and made into an award-winning film directed by Spike Lee. Other credits: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Tootsie (National Tour), several Off Broadway shows and film projects, including the award-winning play The Housewives of Mannheim. Many thanks to Marcia and Tom Nigro, Linda and Michael Standley, and Lois Barth. We are delighted to be partnering withTROIKA. Mosby78@aol.com

ELLIE ROSE PULSIFER

(Annie). This show is dedicated to all the dreamers! To the Annie National Tour, thank you for believing in me! Endless gratitude to Avalon Artists, Lisa Calli, Rance Wright, Broadway Bound, Evolution X Performing Arts, Amy Tanner, Slowburn Theatre Co. & my family. @ellie_rose_actor

STEFANIE LONDINO

(Miss Hannigan) National tours: A Bronx Tale (Rosina), Fiddler on the Roof (Shaindel). Off-Broadway: Whiskey Pants (HERE Arts Center), What Do Critics Know? (The York Theater), Flak House (Actors Temple Theater). Regional: My Name is Asher Lev (Playhouse on Park), Honky Tonk Angels (STONC). BFA University of Utah ATP. Original rock musician @westsidewaltz @thevoxies, opened for Bon Jovi. Love to Hubs, JB, Boo. @stefanielondino

CHRISTOPHER SWAN

(Daddy Warbucks) was most recently seen as Wilbur in the highly successful 20th anniversary tour of Hairspray with Nina West. Other national tours include Rodger's + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Sebastian), Guys and Dolls (Nathan Detroit), My Fair Lady (Doolittle) and the First National of A Christmas Story: The Musical (The Old Man). Regional: Footloose (The Rev), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Theatre by the Sea), Angels in America (Ark Rep). Boston Conservatory graduate and U.S Army veteran. Thank you to TROIKA and Paul Hardt Casting for this opportunity. @chriswanlives

JULIA NICOLE HUNTER

(Grace Farrell) is thrilled to join Annie as Grace. Her previous credits include: In the Heights (Nina) at the Walnut Street Theatre, The Color Purple (Nettie), Principal Vocalist for Burn the Floor and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Julia thanks her family and friends for their endless love and support.

NICK BERNARDI

(Rooster Hannigan) has performed all around the globe, from Europe to Australia to all over Asia. Favorite credits include: Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys, Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages Hollywood, Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever. Forever love to his family, friends, agent Todd, and his dog Indiana Bones. @bernardi_nick

KRISTA CURRY

(Lily) is the luckiest to travel the country with this fabulous character. National Tour: PJ Masks (Luna Girl). Regional: Arizona Theatre Co., Village Theatre, Palos Verdes Performing Arts. Favorite roles include Milady (Three Musketeers), Lina (Singin' in the Rain), Hedy (H2$), Doralee (9 to 5), other high-voiced gals. Hi husband! Kristacurry.me

MARK WOODARD

(F.D.R.). Leapin' Lizards is Mark excited to be sharing this hopeful story across America! Aside from his role as the President, he's recently played a bunch of Dads in Mamma Mia!, La Cage aux Folles, The Addams Family, Peter & The Starcatcher, Oklahoma! and My Fair Lady.

RIGLEE RUTH BRYSON

(Pepper) is so excited for her first National Tour! Kansas City regional: A Christmas Carol, KCRep. Favorite roles: Matilda (Matilda), Annie (Annie). Gratitude to my team, and love to my siblings and parents! @rigleeruth

BRIANNA CAMERON

(Kate) is a 4th grade honor student. Her credits include The LEGO Broadway Musical, "The Equalizer," "Ziwe," among others. Brianna performed at the annual Amateur Night Holiday Special Concert at the Apollo Theater. She is a proud Alumna of Broadway Artist Alliance.

BRONTE HARRISON

(Molly) is thrilled to make her National Tour debut. Bronte was adopted from an orphanage in China as a toddler and is so excited to be playing an orphan. She thanks Carson Adler, Kim Matuka, Madison Stratton, her family and God.

VIVIANNE NEELY

(July) is thrilled to make her national tour debut with Annie. Many thanks to God, my family, Ivy Artist Management, Coast to Coast, all of my coaches, and TROIKA Entertainment for believing in her and making her dreams come true! @Vivianne_Neely

KENZIE REES

(Duffy) is grateful and thrilled to be making her National Tour debut! Favorite theatre credits include The Sound of Music (Marta; Dallas Theater Center) and Matilda (Amanda Thripp; The Firehouse Theater.) @KenzieReesOfficial

VALERIA VELASCO

(Tessie) is a 12-year-old bilingual kid from Texas. Valeria is honored to be making her debut with the National Tour of Annie. Thank you to all my teachers and family that have supported me throughout my journey. @vvvaleria10

KOLTEN BELL

(Swing) is hyped to be swinging across the country. When it seems like there's never any light, create it. Love to all the people in my corner.

BRADLEY FORD BETROS

(Ensemble). National Tour debut! Off-Broadway: After Happily Ever After. Select Regional: Mamma Mia!, Grease (New London Barn), Annie (Wagon Wheel), Saturday Night Fever (Surflight). Proud alumna of Florida State University! @bradleyfordbetros.

LUTHER BROOKS IV

(Ensemble) is thrilled to be making his National Tour debut! He would like to thank God, his family and all of his friends that have supported him along the way. What's for you, won't miss you! @iamlutherbrooks

HARRISON DRAKE

(Ensemble, Drake, u/s F.D.R.). When you wake, ring for (Harrison) Drake! National Tours: Anastasia and A Bronx Tale. Regional: Fables (Lincoln Center); Annie (Ogunquit Playhouse); A Little Night Music and Les MisÃ©rables (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma). @headofharr

LAURA ELIZABETH FLANAGAN

(Ensemble) is traveling the country with her fiancÃ©. Leapin' Lizards! National Tours: A Christmas Story (First National Tour), Cabaret, My Fair Lady (China). Thanks to Mom and Dad for letting me play the Annie VHS nonstop. Love to Chris! @lauraeflanagan

JATARIA HEYWARD

(Ensemble, Star to Be) is thrilled to be making her National Tour debut with Annie. Jataria's favorite credits include: Little Shop of Horrors (Chiffon), Rent (Joanne) and Aida (Aida). Many thanks for the unconditional love and support of Mom, friends, family, the LINK Program and the Pantera/Murphy agency! @hey_jataria

CARLY ANN MOORE

(Swing) is thrilled to be making her National Tour debut! Regional: Bright Star (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma). Oklahoma City University, Music Theatre alumna. Much love to Mom, Dad, and Sissy! @carbarmo, carlyannmoore.com

KEVIN IVEY MORRISON

(Ensemble). National Tour debut! Select Regional credits: Theatre by the Sea, City Springs Theatre Company, Syracuse Stage. BFA: Syracuse University. Endless thanks to his family, friend, Paul Hardt casting and this incredible team for making art that inspires. @kevinivvey

LEEANNA RUBIN

(Ensemble, u/s Miss Hannigan). National Tour Debut! NYC/Off-Broadway: A Class Act, Man of La Mancha, Assassins. Recent Regional: La Mancha (Fulton). Education: MFA from USCarolina. Ann Steele Agency. Love to Josh! @leeannarubin

ANDREW SCOGGIN

(Ensemble, Bert Healy, u/s Rooster Hannigan) is from Philadelphia and is a DeSales University graduate. Favorite Regional credits include Ragtime, Evita, Annie, I Love a Piano and Grease. Love and thanks to his family, Elizabeth and Brian from HKA.

SOPHIE STROMBERG

(Swing) is a graduate of the Institute for American Musical Theatre in NYC. She would like to thank her family, friends, and her agents at Boals Winnett and Associates.

KALEY WERE

(Ensemble, u/s Grace Farrell, u/s Lily). Credits: The Wizard of Oz National Tour (TROIKA), Disney Cruise Line (Magic, Fantasy, Dream), Lyric Theatre OKC, Franklin Performing Arts Center. Proud OCU grad. Many thanks to Jenn, TROIKA, and the entire Annie team. For Henry.

ADDISON

(Sandy) was rescued by Bill Berloni through the Humane Society of New York In 2017. She had been a stray that was picked up and brought to high kill shelter in North Carolina before Bill found her and had her transferred to NYC. She made her theatrical debut at the Papermill Playhouse as the "stray mutt" in Annie in 2017, and played Sandy at the Forestburgh Playhouse in the summer of 2018 and other theaters around the country. She hopes to follow in the footsteps of all the great Sandys before her.

GEORGIE

(u/s Sandy) was adopted in spring 2022 by Bill Berloni from a private owner and his story mimics Sandy's. One of Bill's trainers was leaving a kill shelter in Central PA where she volunteers when a man come walking out with Georgie. The trainer asked the man if he was giving up this dog and his reply was, "I tried to leave him here but they said they were full and told me to go the shelter in the next county." The trainer said, "if you give me 24 hours I may have a home for him." 24 hours later, he was at the home of Bill and began his new live as an actor. The show marks his theatrical debut.