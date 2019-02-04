Alex Newell and More Join THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Lincoln Center
Complete casting and creative team has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' concert performance of Tony Award-nominated musical The Scarlet Pimpernel, on February 18, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Gabriel Barre (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) reunite to lead the cast and creative team in this concert performance of The Scarlet Pimpernel. The Broadway Series is an unparalleled rehearsal and performance experience that brings students, industry professionals and the New York City Chamber Orchestra together in a full-concert performance at a legendary venue.
CAST
Ashley Blanchet - Ensemble
TyNia Brandon - Ensemble
Dana Costello - Marie Grosholtz
Corey Cott - Armand St. Just
Alysha Deslorieux - Ensemble
Kevin Duda - Elton, Coupeau, Ensemble
Chris Dwan - Hal, Tussaud, Ensemble
John Treacy Egan - Ozzy, Ensemble
Drew Gehling - Robespierre/Prince of Wales/Marquis de St. Cyr/Jessup
Kevin Kern - Ben, Mercier, Ensemble
Norm Lewis - Chauvelin
Ashley Loren - Helene, Ensemble
Alex Newell - Farleigh, Ensemble
Laura Osnes - Marguerite St. Just
Eliseo Roman - Dewhurst, Ensemble
Sara Sheperd - Ensemble
Yasmeen Sulieman - Chloe, Ensemble
Tony Yazbeck - Sir Percy Blakeney
CREATIVE TEAM
Gabriel Barre, Director
Jason Howland, Music Director & Conductor
Caite Hevner, Set Designer
Jason Kantrowitz, Lighting Designer
Dave Horowitz, Sound Designer
Heather C. Jackson, Costume Designer
Chris Zaccardi, Production Stage Manager
Willy Kinch, Associate Stage Manager
Jennifer Paulson Lee, Associate Director/Choreographer
Lauren Widner, Assistant Director
Sordelet Inc: Rick Sordelet, Fight Director
Jackson Miller, Associate Lighting Designer & Programmer
TELSEY + COMPANY: Craig Burns, CSA, Casting
Juniper Street Productions, Production Manager
The Scarlet Pimpernel marks the seventh year of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically-acclaimed Broadway Series, following the success of Broadway Classics (2018), Crazy For You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame workshop (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013), and Ragtime (2013).
Tickets, starting at $50 are going quickly and may be purchased by visiting www.mcp.us; visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721- 6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).