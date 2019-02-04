Alex Newell and More Join THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Lincoln Center

Complete casting and creative team has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' concert performance of Tony Award-nominated musical The Scarlet Pimpernel, on February 18, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Gabriel Barre (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) reunite to lead the cast and creative team in this concert performance of The Scarlet Pimpernel. The Broadway Series is an unparalleled rehearsal and performance experience that brings students, industry professionals and the New York City Chamber Orchestra together in a full-concert performance at a legendary venue.

CAST

Ashley Blanchet - Ensemble

TyNia Brandon - Ensemble

Dana Costello - Marie Grosholtz

Corey Cott - Armand St. Just

Alysha Deslorieux - Ensemble

Kevin Duda - Elton, Coupeau, Ensemble

Chris Dwan - Hal, Tussaud, Ensemble

John Treacy Egan - Ozzy, Ensemble

Drew Gehling - Robespierre/Prince of Wales/Marquis de St. Cyr/Jessup

Kevin Kern - Ben, Mercier, Ensemble

Norm Lewis - Chauvelin

Ashley Loren - Helene, Ensemble

Alex Newell - Farleigh, Ensemble

Laura Osnes - Marguerite St. Just

Eliseo Roman - Dewhurst, Ensemble

Sara Sheperd - Ensemble

Yasmeen Sulieman - Chloe, Ensemble

Tony Yazbeck - Sir Percy Blakeney

CREATIVE TEAM

Gabriel Barre, Director

Jason Howland, Music Director & Conductor

Caite Hevner, Set Designer

Jason Kantrowitz, Lighting Designer

Dave Horowitz, Sound Designer

Heather C. Jackson, Costume Designer

Chris Zaccardi, Production Stage Manager

Willy Kinch, Associate Stage Manager

Jennifer Paulson Lee, Associate Director/Choreographer

Lauren Widner, Assistant Director

Sordelet Inc: Rick Sordelet, Fight Director

Jackson Miller, Associate Lighting Designer & Programmer

TELSEY + COMPANY: Craig Burns, CSA, Casting

Juniper Street Productions, Production Manager

The Scarlet Pimpernel marks the seventh year of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically-acclaimed Broadway Series, following the success of Broadway Classics (2018), Crazy For You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame workshop (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013), and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets, starting at $50 are going quickly and may be purchased by visiting www.mcp.us; visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721- 6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

